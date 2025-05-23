Catapult Learning Announces 2025 Teacher and Staff of the Year Winners

Annual awards celebrate outstanding educators and staff for passion and dedication to driving successful student outcomes and supporting school communities

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom that provides intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, today announced Evelea Solgos as its 2025 Teacher of the Year and Trista Corbie as its first Staff of the Year. Solgos and Corbie were chosen from more than 7,800 Catapult Learning educators around the globe, each who support the individualized learning needs of students.

Now in its second year, the Catapult Learning Teacher of the Year and inaugural Catapult Learning Staff of the Year programs honor full-time team members, including teachers, counselors and support staff, who exemplify high-quality, evidence-based practices, and who work to create exceptional learning experiences for all Catapult Learning students.

“We are beyond excited to celebrate Evelea Solgos and Trista Corbie, along with the territory and regional winners of this year’s Catapult Learning Teacher and Staff of the Year awards,” said Rob Klapper, president of school solutions at FullBloom. “While these awards roll around once a year, the impact of educators like Evelea and counselors like Trista is felt every single day. We’re incredibly grateful to have both of them as part of the Catapult Learning family, and we thank every one of our nominees for always focusing on what matters most – creating brighter futures for all our students and schools.”

Utilizing a suite of proprietary, research-based programs, Catapult Learning works with students and teachers in public and nonpublic schools. Its educators enable sustained academic gains while building teacher and leadership capacity through evidence-based programs that include student instruction for all learners, family support services, and professional development programs. Solgos and Corbie were selected, along with territory and regional winners, from a pool of over 100 nominations by a Catapult Learning leadership committee.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award and also very humbled,” said Solgos, a K-8 IDEA educator at St. John Berchmans in Chicago. “I'm grateful to work at a company that equips and empowers its teachers to do their best work and help their students succeed. My favorite part of teaching is giving students a safe space to gain confidence, see what they're capable of, and learn to trust themselves. So many students, especially those with learning disabilities, feel like they don't belong in school, and what motivates me is creating a space where all students feel welcomed and valued.”

Corbie is a State of Florida PK-12 certified school counselor who has been with Catapult Learning for nearly two years. She currently serves Hebrew Academy, American Youth Academy, and New Life Tabernacle in Tampa, Fla.

“I am filled with gratitude being named the first Catapult Learning Staff of the Year winner,” said Corbie. “Education is not an easy field to navigate, and mental health services are too often overlooked or undervalued in school systems. This recognition is not just about me – it represents the tireless efforts of school counselors everywhere who have poured countless hours into supporting students, families, and school communities. I stand with the counselors who came before me and paved the way, and those beside me who continue to fight for mental wellness in schools. Thank you for seeing us.”

To learn more about the Catapult Learning Teacher and Staff of the Year programs and see the full list of nominees, regional and territory winners, visit:: https://catapultlearning.com/teacher-of-the-year-2025/ and https://catapultlearning.com/staff-of-the-year-2025/.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for educators in K-12 schools, executed by a team of experienced coaches. Our professional development services strengthen the capacity of educators and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement. Our intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Catapult Learning is accredited by Cognia and has earned its 2022 System of Distinction honor.

Press Contact Lara Cohn RoseComm for Catapult Learning lcohn@rosecomm.com 646-596-6377

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.