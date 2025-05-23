Massive Antimony Bearing Stibnite Reported in Bald Hill Drill Holes

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to pass onto shareholders a press release by Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY-CSE, K8JO-FSE) regarding a site visit to Globex’s Bald Hill Antimony Property in Nova Scotia.

As reported in the press release, 1,600 metres of the 2,500-metre drill program has been completed and that “sections of massive stibnite and stibnite bearing breccia filling have been intersected in approximately 80% of drill holes” and “antimony bearing mineralization has been discovered in surface outcropping over a distance of at least 300 metres.”

Details including photos of core are available in the Antimony Resources press release available here.

The technical information in the Antimony Resources press release was reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P.Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

