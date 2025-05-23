12x12 Cardstock Shop Unveils New Cardstock Paper Collection for Father’s Day

EVERGREEN Glitter Cardstock 12x12 - American Crafts EVERGREEN – American Crafts 12x12 Cardstock BAZZILL BLUE – Bazzill Mono 12x12 Cardstock GRASS Smooth - American Crafts 12x12 Cardstock

12x12 Cardstock Shop launches a new Father’s Day cardstock paper collection with bold tones and sturdy textures for handmade card projects.

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 12x12 Cardstock Shop has announced the release of a new cardstock paper collection designed specifically for Father’s Day projects. This launch provides a wide selection of high-quality cardstock options that cater to crafters, artists, teachers, and anyone preparing handmade cards or decorations for Father’s Day.The collection features a variety of textures, thicknesses, and colors suited to create customized Fathers Day card designs. This new range has been developed with both creativity and practicality in mind, offering reliable materials that work well with cutting machines, glue, ink, and embossing tools.Designed for Meaningful CreationsFather’s Day is a time for people to express appreciation to father figures in their lives. Handmade Father’s Day cards have become a popular way to deliver heartfelt messages. The 12x12 Cardstock Shop’s latest release offers tools for creating these cards with a more personal touch. The cardstock paper in this new collection includes bold tones, muted shades, and masculine patterns that align well with the themes often used for this occasion.Rather than bright or floral themes often associated with other celebrations, this collection focuses on darker hues, natural textures, and strong finishes. These include woodgrain patterns, navy blues, deep grays, kraft paper tones, and metallic sheens that support a variety of card designs—from traditional to modern.Paper That Supports Precision and QualityAll cardstock papers in this collection are selected to meet common crafting standards. The sheets are acid-free and lignin-free, ensuring they won’t fade or break down over time. This makes them ideal for keepsakes such as memory books or handmade cards that are meant to last.Sizes are consistent with standard scrapbook and crafting projects, with the majority measuring 12 inches by 12 inches. The shop offers single-color packs as well as mixed assortments, providing options for both large-scale and small-scale crafting needs.Many users appreciate paper that doesn’t jam cutting tools or leave behind fuzzy edges. The new Father’s Day line has been tested with die-cutting machines and other manual cutting tools to ensure smooth handling. Whether for layering, scoring, stamping, or folding, this paper is made to maintain its shape and color throughout the process.Meeting the Needs of Crafters and HobbyistsCustomers who frequently create cards or paper crafts often look for cardstock that balances appearance and functionality. This collection responds to that need by offering cardstock in weights ranging from light to heavy, giving flexibility to create flat or dimensional designs.The midweight options are particularly suited for Father’s Day cards, providing enough structure to hold embellishments like metal brads or fabric trims without sagging. For those creating cards with pockets, flaps, or pop-up designs, thicker variants offer additional durability.A significant part of crafting involves coordinating paper with accessories. The 12x12 Cardstock Shop has also introduced a set of coordinating products to match the Father’s Day cardstock, such as envelope blanks, tag sets, and adhesive embellishments that support common Father’s Day themes like tools, sports, outdoors, and vintage styles.Supporting Teachers, Students, and Creative ProfessionalsWhile many associate Father’s Day card projects with home crafting, schools and community centers also hold seasonal crafting sessions. The new cardstock collection is being positioned as a suitable choice for these activities. Bulk packs and variety assortments help groups access multiple styles in one order, making it easier for classrooms or clubs to stay on budget without sacrificing material quality.Professional crafters and small businesses who sell handmade Father’s Day cards may also benefit from the launch. The cardstock is suited for both hand-crafted and digitally produced cards, making it compatible with both hand-lettered and printed text.Availability and AccessThe Father’s Day cardstock paper collection is now available on the 12x12 Cardstock Shop’s website. Orders can be placed for single sheets, color bundles, or full collection sets. Shipping options include domestic and international delivery. The shop’s customer support is available to assist with questions about color selection, weights, and compatibility with different crafting tools.To support project planning, the website provides detailed descriptions of each paper type, including finish, GSM (grams per square meter), and compatibility notes for common crafting techniques like foiling, laser cutting, and scoring.Industry Context and TrendsPaper crafting remains a steady part of the DIY and creative hobbies market, with seasonal events like Father’s Day driving demand for specialized products. As more people turn to handmade items for personal expression, materials like high-quality cardstock paper become essential tools for both casual and serious creators.Industry feedback has shown a rising interest in cardstock that reflects everyday themes and relationships in fresh ways. Rather than using generic or overly sentimental designs, many card makers are seeking colors and textures that speak to real people and modern relationships. This collection appears to be a response to those insights, offering paper that works well in designs intended for grandfathers, stepfathers, uncles, and other father figures.SummaryThe 12x12 Cardstock Shop’s new Father’s Day cardstock collection presents a practical and thoughtful option for anyone planning to create handmade cards for the holiday. With a range of masculine tones, solid construction, and project-friendly formats, this release addresses the functional and aesthetic needs of card makers of all levels.For further details or to view the entire collection, interested customers can visit the shop’s official website www.12x12cardstock.shop

