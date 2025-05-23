Vehicle Acoustic Materials Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2034 | Exactitude Consultancy

Vehicle Acoustic Materials Market Outlook 2025-2034

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vehicle acoustic materials market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 10.5 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 16.5 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of around 4.6% during 2025–2034. Growth is driven by increasingly stringent noise-regulation standards, rising electric and autonomous vehicle production, and mounting consumer demand for enhanced in-cabin comfort.

Aspect Details Market Size (2024) USD 10.5 Billion Forecast (2034) USD 16.5 Billion CAGR (2025–2034) 4.6% Growth Drivers Regulatory compliance, EV adoption, comfort demand Key Restraints Cost, weight, supply chain issues Opportunities Smart materials, lightweight composites

Market Dynamics

Drivers Regulatory Compliance : Governments in North America, Europe and Asia are tightening vehicle noise-emission norms, compelling OEMs to invest in advanced acoustic solutions. Electric & Hybrid Vehicles : The quieter operation of EV powertrains amplifies road- and wind-noise perception, spurring demand for higher-performance passive and active noise-control materials. Passenger Comfort : Consumers’ willingness to pay premium for reduced NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) in luxury and mid-segment vehicles underpins aftermarket growth.

Restraints Cost & Weight : High-performance materials can add weight and cost, pressuring OEMs to balance acoustic benefits against fuel-efficiency and price targets. Supply Chain Complexity : Sourcing specialty polymers, foams and laminates can be affected by raw-material price volatility.

Opportunities Smart Materials & Active Solutions : Embedded sensors and adaptive noise-cancellation systems represent a fast-growing niche. Lightweight Composites : Development of thinner, multi-layer composites offers NVH performance without weight penalty.



Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Product Type Key Applications Market Share Trend Foams Floors, doors, headliners High, cost-effective Fibers Engine bay, wheel arches Medium, high absorption Laminates Floor modules, trunk liners Growing, multilayer performance

By Application Foams : Widely used for bulk absorption in headliners, floor panels and door liners due to low cost and ease of shaping.

: Widely used for bulk absorption in headliners, floor panels and door liners due to low cost and ease of shaping. Fibers : Polyester and glass-fiber mats provide high sound-absorption coefficients in engine compartments and wheel arches.

: Polyester and glass-fiber mats provide high sound-absorption coefficients in engine compartments and wheel arches. Laminates: Multi-layer sheets (e.g., polymeric barrier + foam) offer combined blocking and damping, favored for floor modules and trunk liners.

Application Description Share Interior Noise Reduction Cabin (floors, doors, roof) 70% Exterior Noise Control Engine bay, underbody 30%

By End User Interior Noise Reduction : Headliners, floor and door panels constitute approx. 70% of material usage.

: Headliners, floor and door panels constitute approx. 70% of material usage. Exterior Noise Control: Engine bay insulation, wheel-arch liners and under-hood covers address engine and road noise.

End User Description Share OEMs Installed during manufacturing 70% Aftermarket Retrofit and custom applications 30%

By Technology OEMs (70% share): Integrated acoustic solutions bundled during vehicle assembly.

(70% share): Integrated acoustic solutions bundled during vehicle assembly. Aftermarket (30%): Retro-fit sound-deadening kits for aftermarket customization and repair.

Technology Description Share Passive Noise Control Foams, barriers, mats 75% Active Noise Control Speaker-based systems 25% and growing

By Distribution Channel Passive Noise Control : Traditional absorbers and barriers remain dominant (75%), valued for reliability and low power consumption.

: Traditional absorbers and barriers remain dominant (75%), valued for reliability and low power consumption. Active Noise Control: Speaker-based cancellation systems are growing (25%) in premium vehicle segments.

Channel Description Share Offline Dealer networks, bulk B2B 80% Online E-commerce, DIY market 20% and rising

Offline (Dealer networks, auto-parts stores): Accounts for 80%, especially for OEM procurement and large installers.

(Dealer networks, auto-parts stores): Accounts for 80%, especially for OEM procurement and large installers. Online (E-commerce platforms): Rapidly expanding (20%) driven by DIY enthusiasts and small workshops.

Regional Analysis

Region Characteristics Growth Outlook North America Strict EPA norms, EV growth Steady Europe Focus on lightweighting, strong OEMs Mature Asia-Pacific Expanding auto production, EV push Fastest-growing Latin America, MEA Emerging, gradual tech adoption Moderate

North America : Largest market share, underpinned by stringent EPA noise norms and high EV penetration.

: Largest market share, underpinned by stringent EPA noise norms and high EV penetration. Europe : Fast-maturing market with strong OEM presence; focus on weight-reduction solutions for improved fuel-economy.

: Fast-maturing market with strong OEM presence; focus on weight-reduction solutions for improved fuel-economy. Asia-Pacific : Highest CAGR forecast, led by China and India’s expanding automotive production and growing urban middle-class.

: Highest CAGR forecast, led by China and India’s expanding automotive production and growing urban middle-class. Rest of World: Latin America and Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, gradually adopting high-performance NVH materials.

Competitive Landscape

1. Freudenberg Group (Germany) 2. Autoneum Holding AG (Switzerland) 3. 3M Company (USA) 4. BASF SE (Germany) 5. Saint-Gobain S.A. (France) 6. Trelleborg AB (Sweden) 7. Covestro AG (Germany) 8. Huntsman Corporation (USA) 9. Johns Manville (USA) 10. Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Japan) 11. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) 12. Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) 13. Ugn, Inc. (USA/Japan - Toyota Boshoku JV) 14. NVH Korea Inc. (South Korea) 15. Roush Industries (USA) 16. Interface Performance Materials (USA) 17. ElringKlinger AG (Germany) 18. Lear Corporation (USA) 19. Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan) 20. Grupo Antolin (Spain)

Future Outlook & Forecast to 2034

Market Size Projection : From USD 10.5 billion in 2024 to USD 16.5 billion by 2034 at a 4.6% CAGR

: From USD 10.5 billion in 2024 to USD 16.5 billion by 2034 at a Technology Shift : Active noise control is expected to capture increased share in luxury EVs, while passive materials will continue dominating mass-market vehicles.

: Active noise control is expected to capture increased share in luxury EVs, while passive materials will continue dominating mass-market vehicles. Sustainability Trend: Biodegradable and recycled-content acoustic materials will gain traction amid tightening environmental regulations.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (車両用音響材料市場), Korean (차량 음향 재료 시장), Chinese (车辆声学材料市场), French (Marché des matériaux acoustiques pour véhicules), German (Markt für akustische Materialien für Fahrzeuge), and Italian (Mercato dei materiali acustici per veicoli), etc.

