Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,634 in the last 365 days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Voting Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated April 2, 2025 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 22, 2025. The detailed results of the votes for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory vote on executive compensation and approval of the total shareholder return rights plan held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee   Outcome of Vote   Votes For   Votes Withheld
Donald Gray   Elected   86,197,115   9,670,104
Michael MacBean   Elected   91,436,025   4,431,195
Brian Davis   Elected   93,801,543   2,065,676
Darren Gee   Elected   93,274,345   2,592,875
Jean-Paul Lachance   Elected   94,383,235   1,483,984
Jocelyn McMinn   Elected   89,376,549   6,490,671
John W. Rossall   Elected   95,416,660   450,559
Debra Gerlach   Elected   94,478,939   1,388,281
Nicki Stevens   Elected   92,357,435   3,509,784
             

Appointment of Auditors 

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Peyto until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

  Votes For   Percent (%)   Votes Withheld   Percent (%)
  95,603,268   95.11%   4,910,425   4.89%
               

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution concerning Peyto's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

  Votes For   Percent (%)   Votes Against   Percent (%)
  89,147,761   92.99%   6,719,458   7.01%
               

Approval of the Total Shareholder Return Rights Plan

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, Peyto's total shareholder return rights plan was ratified and approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

  Votes For   Percent (%)   Votes Against   Percent (%)
  90,874,189   94.79%   4,993,029   5.21%
               

For further information please contact:

Jean-Paul Lachance
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 451-4111
Fax: (403) 451-4100


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Voting Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more