Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Voting Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
CALGARY, Alberta, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated April 2, 2025 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 22, 2025. The detailed results of the votes for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory vote on executive compensation and approval of the total shareholder return rights plan held at the Meeting are set out below.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:
|Nominee
|Outcome of Vote
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Donald Gray
|Elected
|86,197,115
|9,670,104
|Michael MacBean
|Elected
|91,436,025
|4,431,195
|Brian Davis
|Elected
|93,801,543
|2,065,676
|Darren Gee
|Elected
|93,274,345
|2,592,875
|Jean-Paul Lachance
|Elected
|94,383,235
|1,483,984
|Jocelyn McMinn
|Elected
|89,376,549
|6,490,671
|John W. Rossall
|Elected
|95,416,660
|450,559
|Debra Gerlach
|Elected
|94,478,939
|1,388,281
|Nicki Stevens
|Elected
|92,357,435
|3,509,784
Appointment of Auditors
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Peyto until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
|Votes Withheld
|Percent (%)
|95,603,268
|95.11%
|4,910,425
|4.89%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution concerning Peyto's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
|Votes Against
|Percent (%)
|89,147,761
|92.99%
|6,719,458
|7.01%
Approval of the Total Shareholder Return Rights Plan
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, Peyto's total shareholder return rights plan was ratified and approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
|Votes Against
|Percent (%)
|90,874,189
|94.79%
|4,993,029
|5.21%
For further information please contact:
Jean-Paul Lachance
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 451-4111
Fax: (403) 451-4100
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.