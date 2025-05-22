Island roots, medical dreams

CANADA, May 22 - Excitement is written all over Alyson MacCormack’s face as she talks about being accepted into the first class at UPEI’s new Medical School this fall.

“I opened the email, saw ‘Congratulations’ —and just burst into tears,” she laughs. “My coworkers thought the sky was falling, then they started screaming with me.” Moments later they swept her out for a celebratory lunch; that weekend, she and her partner toasted to this new educational milestone.

This move will be a welcome one for MacCormack, who is an Islander herself. After growing up near Souris, she studied Biology at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick and earned a Master’s in Epidemiology at the University of Ottawa. But PEI always remained a focus.

Her thesis, now inching toward publication, focused on access to primary care on Prince Edward Island and it was quite an education. “PEI is underrepresented in medical research,” she says. “I’m determined to change that.”

Her interest in changing health care for the better on PEI doesn’t stop there.

Choosing UPEI was as much about place as purpose. “Being part of the first cohort lets us shape the program,” she explained. “There will be bumps but figuring out how to develop this program is a challenge I am very excited for.”

Adding to her excitement is the knowledge that having more medical students on PEI will help put a dent in the patient waitlist on the Island.

“It’s awesome to think of how great this will be for students, but beyond that, knowing that this will be a large benefit to the community is incredible.”

MacCormack’s dream is to practice family medicine with a focus on women’s health, guiding and supporting patients through the challenges of their reproductive years.

This summer she’ll swap Ottawa for Charlottetown, tackling orientation week with joy.

“Coming home feels like everything is aligning,” she says, eyes bright.

Island healthcare’s next chapter begins this fall, and it’s wearing a big smile.

To learn more about UPEI’s new Medical School, visit https://www.upei.ca/medicine

