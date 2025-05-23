Advanced Engine and Component Manufacturing Achievements Highlighted in Recent Webinar

Featuring speakers from Cummins, Tenneco, and Volvo Group – now available to view online

Washington, D.C., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry experts from leading companies in engines, equipment, and components recently came together in a webinar to discuss what it takes to manufacture advanced engines and components, from concept to customer. The webinar is now available for online viewing.

The session features representatives from Cummins, Tenneco, and Volvo Group who shared insights about their approach to producing advanced engine technologies for heavy-duty vehicles and equipment.

“Internal combustion engines (ICEs) are truly a marvel of technology – delivering increased performance and fuel efficiency while achieving near-zero emissions,” said Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Engine Technology Forum, the sponsor of the webinar. “Producing these complex engines involves a rigorous, multi-step process focused on meeting customer needs. This session brings together a full range of perspectives from a leading Tier 1 component supplier, engine manufacturer, and heavy-duty truck manufacturer.”



Steve Krause, Executive Director Sales and Strategy, Powertrain Group at Tenneco, a leading Tier 1 supplier, outlined their commitment to advancing internal combustion engine technology through continued technical developments, innovation in design, ongoing improvements in manufacturing and processes, and the use of alternative fuels aimed at reducing emissions to near-zero levels. He highlighted the extensive use of advanced analysis tools to achieve right-first-time validation, emphasizing how engineering excellence in components remains essential to driving continued advancements in internal combustion engines.

Imon Uduehi, General Manager for Alternate Fuels and Fuel Delivery Systems at Cummins detailed their road to manufacturing the hydrogen internal combustion engine; a commitment that spans production and storage of hydrogen, manufacturing of fuel cells, and hydrogen for internal combustion engines. The HELM™ - Higher Efficiency, Lower Emissions, and Multiple Fuels - Cummins engine platform was reviewed. The prototype production of the 6.7H engine was used as an example, noting that it is successfully demonstrating diesel-like performance ratings and is a flexible compliant architecture package and is design future-proofed for market applicability.

Niclas Söderström, Director of Engineering GTO Powertrain Production at Volvo Group outlined their process to develop today’s advanced engines. The process involves establishing requirements, virtual design, manufacturing of prototypes, builds for certifications, product validation, and final product delivery. An integrated process includes not only technology but also purchasing and operations to support the product in the field. He highlighted the work of the Volvo Group Hagerstown plant in producing a range of engines and axles for both Volvo and Mack Trucks.

A diverse audience was in attendance, including representatives from municipal, state, and federal government agencies; research and technical institutions; academia; NGO’s; and truck, engine, and equipment manufacturers as well as dealers and the service and equipment industry.

