CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) to Participate in Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on June 4-5, 2025

Kuala Lumpur, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) (the “Company” or “CBL”), the listing vehicle of Banle Group (“Banle” or “the Group”), a leading marine fuel logistic company in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced that Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and CEO, and Ms. Venus Zhao, our IR and PR Director, will present at Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, 3:30 PM Eastern Standard Time. The formal presentation will feature a fireside style Q&A session with questions welcome from the live virtual audience. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with Ms. Venus Zhao, our IR and PR Director, are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.

Event Highlights:

Fireside Chat: Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and CEO, will join a live, webcasted Q&A session , with questions welcomed from the virtual audience.

Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and CEO, will join a , with questions welcomed from the virtual audience. 1-on-1 Meetings: Ms. Venus Zhao, IR and PR Director, will host private meetings with investors.

Register for free to watch the live presentation and request 1-on-1 meetings: Virtual Equity Conference Registration

Post-Event Access:

A webcast replay will be available on:

CBL International’s website: https://www.banle-intl.com/

https://www.banle-intl.com/ Channelchek (Noble’s investor portal): www.channelchek.com

The presentation will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About the Banle Group

CBL International Limited (Nasdaq: BANL) is the listing vehicle of Banle Group, a reputable marine fuel logistic company based in the Asia Pacific region that was established in 2015. We are committed to providing customers with one-stop solution for vessel refueling, which is referred to as bunkering facilitator in the bunkering industry. We facilitate vessel refueling mainly through local physical suppliers in over 60 major ports covering Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, as of 16 April, 2025. The Group actively promotes the use of sustainable fuels and is awarded with the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications.

For more information about our company, please visit our website at: https://www.banle-intl.com.

CBL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liabilities)

For more information, please contact:

CBL International Limited

Email: investors@banle-intl.com

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Shelly Cheng Tel: (852) 2864 4857

Iris Au Yeung Tel: (852) 2114 4913

Email: sprg_cbl@sprg.com.hk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.