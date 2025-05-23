Syncromune® Inc. Announces Publication of Abstract on SYNC-T® Therapy SV-102 Phase 1 Data for Metastatic Prostate Cancer at ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting

Study Demonstrated 87% Overall Response Rate in Metastatic Prostate Cancer Patients Treated with SYNC-T, a First-in-Class In Situ Personalized Immunotherapy Platform

Abstract published on podium presentation that will take place during the “Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy” session on May 31, 2025, from 3:00 – 6:00pm CT at McCormick Place, Chicago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncromune® Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing SYNC-T, an in situ platform combination immunotherapy optimized for solid tumor cancers, today announced the publication of an abstract that will be presented orally at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The abstract shares Phase 1 clinical results from a trial of SYNC-T Therapy SV-102 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The data demonstrate that SYNC-T Therapy achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 87%, including a complete response (CR) rate of 53%, in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or who had refused hormonal therapy. SYNC-T was well-tolerated with predominantly low-grade treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs).

“These data mark a significant step forward in our effort to bring a new kind of immunotherapy to the treatment of solid tumors,” said Charles J. Link, M.D., Adjunct Professor, Lankenau Institute for Medical Research and Executive Chairman of Syncromune and senior author of the study. “Prostate cancer has long been considered resistant to immunotherapy, and the response rates we’re seeing with SYNC-T in this trial appear both meaningful and encouraging. For patients who have failed conventional options, these results offer real hope, and we look forward to delivering more details during our upcoming podium presentation at this year’s ASCO meeting.”

Notably, a complete radiographic resolution of bone and soft tissue metastases was observed in all eight patients demonstrating a CR, highlighting SYNC-T’s potential to address one of the most challenging manifestations of mCRPC. More details concerning time to response, duration of response, progression free survival and overall survival will be presented at the symposium.

These encouraging clinical results have led to further study of SYNC-T Therapy SV-102, now being evaluated in a U.S., multicenter, Phase 2a trial (LEGION-100) for patients with mCRPC.

Details of the upcoming oral presentation at the ASCO meeting can be found below:

Presentation Details:

Title: Clinical responses to SYNC-T therapy: In situ personalized cancer vaccination with intratumoral immunotherapy in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)

Abstract Number: 2504

Presenter: Ricky T. Tong, M.D., Ph.D., Clinical Assistant Professor, Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, part of Main Line Health

Date: May 31, 2025

Time: 4:12pm CT

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

Location: McCormick Place, Chicago, IL

About Syncromune® and SYNC-T®

Syncromune is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of SYNC-T, a potentially first-in-class platform immunotherapy designed to address major unmet needs and treatment challenges of incurable metastatic solid tumor cancers. SYNC-T is an in situ personalized cancer therapy engineered to synchronize the location of three components critical to T cell activation and an anti-tumor immune response: tumor antigens, immune cells, and our multi-target biologic drug. SYNC-T features a novel proprietary device delivery system that is optimized for combination drug/device immunotherapy. First, the system lyses a portion of a target tumor to rupture tumor cells and release tumor antigens into the tumor microenvironment (TME) that help to activate the immune system. Next, the delivery system facilitates the infusion of our proprietary multi-target biologic drug directly into the tumor. This synchronization of location approach is designed to unite the three critical components together in the TME and lymphatics where the immune system optimally functions. The combination therapy targets numerous mechanisms of cancer, promoting in situ immune activation while also battling immune suppression and minimizing systemic drug exposure. The goal is to activate T cells, empowering the immune system to recognize and attack the patient’s cancer throughout the body and defend with immune memory. Our lead candidate, SYNC-T Therapy SV-102 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), is being evaluated in a U.S., multicenter, Phase 2a trial. For more information, please visit www.legion100trial.com.

