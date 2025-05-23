Comprehensive Insights of the Global Energy Consulting Market: Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast for 2025-2034

Energy Consulting Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Global Energy Consulting Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you know how the energy consulting market size has been shaping up?

The energy consulting market size has seen robust growth in recent years, with an increase from $17.72 billion in 2024 to $18.69 billion in 2025. That's a substantial compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5%. The driving forces behind this growth have been the renewable energy revolution, growing energy security concerns, energy liberalization and deregulation, increasing environmental concerns, and the rise of electricity.

What's fueling the growth of the energy consulting market going forward?

Experts project steady growth in the energy consulting market size over the next few years. The market is expected to further expand to $22.01 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 4.2%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the energy transition, decarbonization goals, energy-as-a-service models, industrial revolution, and increased government regulations. Major trends in the report period encompass innovative solutions for energy efficiency, renewable energy deployment, grid modernization, smart grid systems, digitalization, carbon capture, utilization, and storage CCUS.

What key player strategies are driving the energy consulting market?

Major companies operating in this market include Accenture plc, Schneider Electric SE, Arthur D. Little Inc., Tradition Energy, Stantec Inc., AFRY AB, Arup Group Limited, Ramboll Group, ICF International Inc., Enel X, Clearway Energy Group LLC, The ERM International Group Limited, Golder Associates, RPS Group PLC, NV5 Global Inc., ENGIE Impact, ISG Enterprise Energy Solutions, Conservice LLC, NUS Consulting, Antea Group, The Consultus International Group, E&C Energy Consulting, Energy Edge Consulting LLC, Facility Engineering Associates P.C., American Utility Management Inc., Verde Solutions LLC, Iconergy Ltd., 360 Energy Group

How is the market segmented?

The energy consulting market is segmented in various ways. The segments are divided based on type into Reducing Energy Costs and Managing Risks; by component into Solution and Services; by deployment model into On-Premise, Cloud, and Hybrid. Additionally, the market is segmented by application into Large Enterprises and Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs; and by industry into Banking, Financial Services And Insurance BFSI, Healthcare, Energy And Utility, Information Technology And Telecommunication, Retail And E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Government And Defense, Media And Entertainment, and Other Industries.

Which region led the way in the energy consulting market in 2025?

North America was the largest region in the energy consulting market in 2025, followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

