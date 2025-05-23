Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), today announced that company management will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place June 3-5, 2025 in New York, NY.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Company presentation: Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast link: HERE

The live and archived webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Crinetics’ website at www.crinetics.com/events.

If you are interested in arranging a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.

ABOUT CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Crinetics’ lead development candidate, paltusotine, is the first investigational once-daily, oral, selective somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) nonpeptide agonist that is in clinical development for acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Atumelnant is currently in development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule, new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease (including thyroid eye disease), diabetes, obesity and GPCR-targeted oncology indications.

Investors:

Gayathri Diwakar

Head of Investor Relations

gdiwakar@crinetics.com

(858) 345-6340

Media:

Natalie Badillo

Head of Corporate Communications

nbadillo@crinetics.com

(858) 345-6075

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.