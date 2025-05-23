Phunware Showcases Next-Gen Guest Experience Technology at HITEC 2025

Phunware to Debut Hospitality AI Features to Streamline Mobile Interactions; Joins Industry Leaders in Discussing How Next-Gen Apps Are Redefining Guest Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a leading provider of mobile-first engagement solutions for the hospitality industry, today announced its participation in the 2025 Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®) , taking place June 16–19 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

At Booth #2233, Phunware will showcase its mobile hospitality solution and unveil its newest AI features. Executives and product experts will be on-site to demonstrate how Phunware’s solution is transforming guest experiences while unlocking new revenue opportunities for hospitality leaders.

Phunware's team will also join a discussion about next-generation mobile apps at the Exhibit Hall on Tutorial Stage A on Wednesday, June 18. Phunware will demonstrate how intuitive UX, in-app services, real-time wayfinding, and AI-driven features enhance guest discovery across the resort experience—driving deeper engagement, increased revenue, and greater adoption of ancillary services. More details to follow.

Phunware’s mobile hospitality solution empowers hoteliers to deliver seamless, intuitive, and personalized guest experiences. With features like property-wide navigation, real-time offers, and targeted messaging, it helps brands boost operational efficiency and drive ancillary revenue, all while staying aligned with brand standards and existing systems.

Attendees can explore Phunware’s hospitality solution, test-drive the new AI features, and learn how top properties are transforming mobile engagement into revenue-generating, 5-star experiences.

Book a meeting here to connect with Phunware’s team during the event.

For additional information on HITEC program, visit here .

About Phunware

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) envisions a world where every organization can deliver immersive, personalized mobile experiences that drive real-world action, loyalty, and growth. We aim to be the leading provider of integrated software solutions enabling smarter engagement through data-driven insights and seamless mobile platforms. We are bridging digital and physical touchpoints to shape the future of mobile engagement.

Phunware’s mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, digital asset holders, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience so customers can drive deeper engagement, automate key functions, and deliver compelling, on-brand experiences.

For more information on Phunware, please visit www.phunware.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Phunware is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the adoption and impact of emerging technologies and their use across mobile engagement platforms.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

PHUN@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Phunware Media Contact:

Joe McGurk, Managing Director

917-259-6895

PHUN@mzgroup.us

Legal Disclaimer:

