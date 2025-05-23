Global Semiconductor Forum Highlights Democratic Cooperation to Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address rising geopolitical risks and global supply chain shifts, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) hosted the Global Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership Forum in Taipei on May 23. In line with the government’s initiative on semiconductor supply chain partnerships for global democracies, the forum explored supply chain security, global collaboration, and technological complementarity under the themes of Innovation, Security, Resilience, and Prosperity. The event brought together over 700 industry leaders and government officials, including representatives from foreign trade offices in Taiwan.

President Lai Ching-te stated that in the face of challenges such as dumping practices, global democracies must work together, leveraging their respective strengths to ensure a resilient semiconductor supply chain. Taiwan, he said, is ready to serve as a key pillar of technological development in the AI era. The government is promoting supportive policies, offering financial and tax incentives, and building data centers and supercomputers to advance industrial innovation.

Minister of Economic Affairs Jyh-Huei Kuo emphasized Taiwan’s pivotal role in the global semiconductor ecosystem. The Ministry is encouraging global supply chain partners to invest, co-develop the value chain, and explore emerging markets. Taiwan, he noted, will also work with like-minded democracies to establish credible, self-regulating market mechanisms that safeguard trusted supply chains. The Ministry will further advance cross-border talent initiatives to link Taiwan’s strong semiconductor workforce with the world and boost the competitiveness of democratic supply chain partners.

“Semiconductors are now a core strategic asset in global economic and technological competition, requiring deeply interdependent supply chains,” said ITRI President Edwin Liu. “ITRI will focus on potential niche markets, drive key technology development, and strengthen global partnerships to enhance supply chain transparency, cybersecurity, and adaptability. We will work closely with partners worldwide—from materials and manufacturing to talent development—to explore innovation and “blue ocean” opportunities. Our goal is to build an open, inclusive semiconductor ecosystem where all partners can create value and share in the success.”

“The United States and Taiwan share a long-standing, symbiotic relationship in the high-tech sector with semiconductors at its core,” said Jeremy Cornforth, Deputy Director at American Institute in Taiwan. He emphasized the growing two-way investment, joint efforts to strengthen supply chain resilience and technology security, and a shared commitment to building a strong and innovative global semiconductor ecosystem.

Kazuyuki Katayama, Chief Representative of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, noted that a resilient semiconductor supply chain requires comprehensive global collaboration—drawing on Japan and Europe’s materials and equipment, the U.S.’s design, and Taiwan’s manufacturing—to ensure both business success and economic security.

Lutz Güllner, Head of the European Economic and Trade Office, emphasized that the EU is working closely with like-minded partners to strengthen resilient and secure semiconductor supply chains and to build robust AI infrastructure. Taiwan is a key and trusted partner in this endeavor. With TSMC’s investment in Germany and growing cooperation between Foxconn and European firms in the semiconductor and space industries, the EU is committed to deepening its engagement with Taiwan.

Ruth Bradley-Jones, Representative at British Office Taipei, said, “Collaboration is at the heart of advancing and securing semiconductor and AI supply chains. The UK will continue to forge partnerships, both in pursuit of advancing semiconductor and AI innovation, and in pursuit of the policy and regulatory frameworks that underpin resilient and diversified global supply chains.”

Matthijs van der Hoorn, Deputy Representative at the Netherlands Office Taipei, noted, “The semiconductor industry is inherently global, and no country can address its challenges alone. As a key player in the global value chain, the Netherlands is committed to working with governments, businesses, and research institutions to jointly build a resilient, reliable, and sustainable chain.”

Akira Amari, Honorary Chair of Japan’s Parliamentary Association for Semiconductor Strategy, stated that the Japan-Taiwan alliance should serve as a starting point for like-minded countries to jointly build a resilient semiconductor supply chain, from design to manufacturing, to mitigate economic security risks and ensure stable global industrial development.

The forum focused on Taiwan’s strategies to enhance semiconductor supply chain resilience. The first panel emphasized the importance of alliances, markets, and talent, calling for deeper collaboration with like-minded countries, increased investment in Taiwan, and the development of derisking mechanisms and talent networks. The second panel explored challenges in advanced and mature process technologies as well as efforts to cultivate industry-ready talent at all educational levels. The third panel addressed the need for value-based alliances and the advancement of mid- to high-end process technologies amid supply chain restructuring and regionalization.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world’s leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan’s industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Thailand in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

Media Contact

Annie Wu

Office of Marketing Communications, ITRI

+886-3-591-8406

aiyunwu@itri.org.tw

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62190032-b790-4b3b-b4b4-383571de08c2

Photo ITRI hosts the Global Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership Forum in Taipei on May 23, focusing on innovation, security, resilience, and prosperity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.