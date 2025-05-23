Jitterbit Placed in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS, core to the Jitterbit Harmony platform. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“As part of the unified, AI-infused Harmony platform, Jitterbit iPaaS is empowering users of all skill levels to build and manage integrations with unprecedented speed and simplicity,” said Jitterbit CTO and SVP of Engineering Manoj Chaudhary. “This recognition highlights Jitterbit's consistent innovation and visionary approach within the industry.”

Jitterbit Harmony , which includes iPaaS, App Builder, API Manager and EDI offerings, is designed for line-of-business leaders and IT/IS experts to collaborate on critical automation, application development and orchestration initiatives. The platform empowers both groups to build AI agents that seamlessly integrate with their complex enterprise architecture, driving unprecedented efficiency and innovation while maintaining rigorous control, transparency and accountability.

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant™ report to learn more about Jitterbit’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https://www.jitterbit.com/report/the-2025-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-ipaas/ .

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Jitterbit

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

