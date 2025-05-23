School of CHIPS launches Shenzhou Semiconductor Technology Scholarship

Nine outstanding students in the semiconductor field received recognition at the inaugural “Shenzhou Semiconductor Technology Scholarship” award ceremony last month. The event, co-hosted by the School of CHIPS at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang) and Jiangsu Shenzhou Semiconductor Technology, highlighted the partnership between academia and industry in developing talent for the semiconductor sector.

New approach to scholarship assessment

The scholarship uses evaluation criteria that go beyond academic performance. Students are assessed on their achievements in competitions, published papers, patents, business pitches, and investment endorsements. This approach identifies candidates who combine technical knowledge with entrepreneurial thinking.

“Our goal with industry partners is to cultivate multidisciplinary talent while encouraging students to develop innovation and problem-solving skills for real-world challenges,” said Professor Wei Chen, Dean of the School of CHIPS.

Award-winning innovation

The top three scholarship recipients are members of the “Non-invasive Sweat Flow Sensor” project team, which won third place in the National Biomedical Engineering Innovation Design Competition for College Students. The sensor they developed monitors the side effects of cancer treatments.

The project began in the students’ third year under the guidance of Dr Qifeng Lu from the School of CHIPS. After several attempts, the team finalised their technological approach.

“Semiconductors are capital-intensive, and it’s hard to understand the practical aspects just from blueprints,” said Yuan Gao, First Prize winner. “The professional development programme offered by the School took us straight to the industry, where we saw the precision of nanometre-scale processes.”

Hands-on learning experience

Grand Prize winner Haining Li highlighted the School’s practical approach to education: “The lab facilities mirror production line processes, allowing us to experience everything from wafer cleaning to photolithography. This transforms abstract theories into tangible skills.”

Future collaboration

Shenzhou Semiconductor Technology, founded in 2016 in Jiangsu province, is a leading provider of semiconductor power systems in China. The company focuses on innovation-driven development.

“We hope this award will inspire more students to pursue research and innovation in integrated circuits,” said Vice President Jian Ye during the ceremony.

Both Professor Chen and Vice President Ye emphasised that the scholarship marks the beginning of deeper collaboration in research and talent development, helping students connect with industry demands earlier in their education.

By Han Zhang

Translated by Xueqi Wang

Edited by Precious Chibeze

Photos by Zuofu Wang