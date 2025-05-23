Hair Growth Supplements Market to be Worth USD 2,581.1 Million by 2032: Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights Projects Global Hair Growth Supplements Market Size to Hit US$ 2,581.1 Mn by 2032, Expanding at 15.5% CAGR, Amid Growing Awareness of Hair Health

Burlingame, CA, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hair growth supplements market was valued at approximately USD 940.1 million in 2025, and this figure is projected to reach around USD 2,581.1 million by 2032, expanding at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The expansion of the hair growth supplements industry is largely driven by a growing preference for nutraceuticals over pharmaceuticals, due to their perceived higher safety profile. Additionally, rising awareness of the nutritional benefits provided by supplements has contributed to this shift. The increasing incidence of hair loss caused by various conditions, along with a heightened focus on maintaining healthy hair, has further boosted the demand for hair growth supplements.

Global Hair Growth Supplements Market Key Takeaways

Global demand for hair growth supplements will likely increase at a robust CAGR of 15.5% throughout the assessment period.

Based on product type, single ingredient supplements segment is expected to account for more than half of the global hair growth supplements market share in 2025.

By formulation, capsules segment is projected to account for nearly one-fourth of the hair growth supplements market revenue share in 2025.

In terms of functionality, hair regrowth segment is set to hold a prominent market share of more than 1/3 in 2025.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global hair growth supplements industry, accounting for more than one-third of revenue share in 2025.

As per Coherent Market Insights' latest hair growth supplements market analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to experience fastest growth during the assessment period. This can be attributed to growing health and wellness trend and increasing spending on hair supplements like vitamins. Rising emphasis on maintaining healthy hair has also fueled an adoption of hair growth supplements in the region.

Rising Prevalence of Hair Loss Disorders Propelling Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest hair growth supplements market research report outlines prominent factors driving industry growth. This includes increasing incidence of hair loss disorders globally.

Hair loss disorders, such as androgenetic alopecia (AGA) and alopecia areata (AA) are becoming more prevalent globally. According to an article published by the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), alopecia areata affects around 2% of the global population. This high disease burden is expected to boost growth of the hair growth supplements market.

Hair growth supplements are gaining immense traction among individuals with hair loss issues. They have the tendency to help reduce hair fall and support growth of hair follicles. Thus, higher the cases of hair loss, greater will be demand for hair growth supplements.

Side Effects and Availability of Alternative Therapies Limiting Market Growth

The future hair growth supplements market outlook looks optimistic. However, factors like high cost of premium products and availability of alternative treatments are expected to limit market growth to some extent.

Many hair growth supplements come with a heavy price tag. This limits their affordability and accessibility for a larger customer base, especially in low- and high-income regions. Availability of alternative hair loss treatments like PRPs, topical solutions, and hair transplants is also limiting the overall hair growth supplements market demand.

Growing Awareness of Hair Health Creating Growth Prospects for Players

People across the world are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of maintaining healthy hair, mainly due to rising concerns about hair thinning and hair loss. This growing awareness is creating high demand for hair growth supplements.

Modern consumers seek natural and scientifically backed solutions. This is expected to offer promising opportunities for hair growth supplement manufacturers and suppliers during the assessment period.

Increasing geriatric population will also play a key role in boosting the hair growth supplements market growth. Aging often leads to hair thinning, prompting older consumers to seek non-invasive solutions like hair supplements.

Emerging Hair Growth Supplements Market Trends

Evolving beauty trends are acting as a catalyst for the growth of hair growth supplements market. Personal grooming and aesthetics are taking central stage in the modern world. More and more individuals are turning to hair growth supplements as a convenient and affordable way to address thinning hair and baldness.

Social media is having a profound impact on the hair growth supplements industry. Leading wellness brands, celebrities, and influencers are increasingly promoting hair supplements on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. This growing visibility is increasing consumer interest as well as contributing to higher sales of hair growth supplements.

Rising interest in preventive healthcare is significantly boosting hair growth supplements industry. Consumers are opting for hair supplements not only to address hair loss, but also as a proactive measure to maintain healthy hair as well as prevent future damage.

There is also an increasing consumer preference for organic and plant-based hair growth supplements. This will create lucrative growth opportunities for hair growth supplement companies.

Growing interest in personalized haircare is prompting companies to use advanced technologies like AI algorithms to create tailored treatments. For instance, Roots by Genetic Arts offers personalized topical hair growth solutions based on DNA analysis. Increasing popularity of DNA-based hair supplements will likely boost sales growth.

Leading manufacturers of hair growth supplements are constantly innovating to stay ahead of the curve. For instance, they use marine collagen, adaptogens, and other functional ingredients in their products to woo customers. Similarly, they are strengthening their online presence to reach a wider audience.

Another emerging trend in the hair growth supplements industry is the usage of sustainable packaging. Brands like Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. are transitioning toward compostable packaging for their hair wellness supplements.

Analyst’s View

“The global hair growth supplements industry is poised to grow rapidly, owing to increasing incidence of hair loss disorders, growing health and wellness trend, and rising popularity of novel products like softgel based hair growth supplements,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Hair Growth Supplements Market

Event Description and Impact Rising Incidence of Hair Loss Disorders Description: Cases of hair loss disorders are increasing significantly due to factors like changing lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and increased stress levels. Impact: More people with hair loss issues will drive demand for hair growth supplements. Rising Health Consciousness and Wellness Trends Description: There is an increased focus on personal well-being and appearance globally. Impact: Rising emphasis on improving physical appearance will likely contribute to increasing hair growth supplements market value. Advancements in Hair Growth Research and Technology Description: Companies are striving to explore new active ingredients and formulations. Impact: Development of more effective hair growth supplements will further boost the target industry.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in hair growth supplements market report:

Viviscal

L’Oréal S.A.

Nature’s Bounty

Country Life

New Chapter

Hairfinity Advanced Hair Care

Biotin Beauty

Nutrafol

Swisse Wellness

Parapharmacie Parapharmanet

GNC Holdings

Elvanveda

Foshan Dezhong Pharmaceutical

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Tianjin Tongrentang Group



Key Developments

In October 2024, Force Factor collaborated with Nutrition21, LLC to launch Hair Growth Accelerator. The new supplements are designed to support hair health, thickness, and growth.

In October 2024, Nature’s Bounty expanded its Women’s wellness portfolio with the launch of new products, including Nature’s Bounty Hair Growth Gummies, Nature’s Bounty Intimacy Booster, and nature’s Bounty Healthy pH Balance. These new products are formulated for stimulating hair growth, enhancing sexual health, and maintain vaginal pH balance in women.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Single Ingredient Supplements

Multi Ingredient Supplements

By Formulation Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Capsules

Gummies

Tablets

Powders

Softgels



By Functionality Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Hair Re-growth

Hair Thinning

Hair Fall

Dandruff

By Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Drug Stores & Pharmacies Health & Wellness Stores

Online E-commerce Others



By End User Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Men

Women

Children



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



