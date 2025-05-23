Rice & Kendig Recognized as 2025 Top Attorneys by SB Magazine

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rice & Kendig, a personal injury law firm serving the Shreveport-Bossier area for over four decades, has been named among the 2025 Top Attorneys by SB Magazine. This recognition reflects the firm's continued commitment to providing quality legal representation to injury victims throughout Northwest Louisiana.The annual Top Attorneys distinction is based on community voting and recognizes legal professionals who have demonstrated dedication in their practice areas. J. Marshall Rice and William F. Kendig were specifically acknowledged for their experience in personal injury law.The firm's track record speaks volumes about its dedication to justice for injury victims. Recent notable successes include a $5.1 million recovery for a motorcyclist who suffered life-altering facial injuries and a leg amputation – funds that are helping him adapt to his new reality. Rice & Kendig also secured a $4 million settlement for a client whose pre-existing condition was significantly aggravated in a rear-end collision, ensuring he could access the necessary post-operative care.The firm, located at 912 Kings Highway in Shreveport, has represented numerous injury victims throughout Louisiana, working diligently to secure appropriate compensation for their clients. Rice & Kendig remains dedicated to its founding principle: providing skilled, compassionate representation to those who have suffered injuries through no fault of their own.About Rice & Kendig:Rice & Kendig has built its reputation on providing personalized legal services to victims of vehicle accidents, wrongful death, premises liability, and other personal injury cases. The firm's client-centered approach emphasizes accessibility, transparency, and aggressive advocacy for fair compensation. The firm reinforces its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of legal practice and operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered for their case. Their website is https://ricekendig.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.