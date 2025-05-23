Handcrafted Boho Cushions and Poufs Collection by Home and Soul Furniture

Boho Cushion Collection Woven Natural Round Outdoor Pouf Handmade Viviana Pouf

Handmade cushions and poufs made from sustainable materials add texture, style, and eco-conscious elegance to any space.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home and Soul Furniture introduces a beautiful collection of handcrafted cushions and poufs, designed to bring warmth, texture, and boho style to living spaces. Made with natural materials, each piece reflects eco-conscious craftsmanship, offering both functionality and artistic design.The Round Woven Seagrass Pouf is a handwoven piece crafted from eco-friendly seagrass. Its natural fibers bring rustic charm and beauty to any room. This pouf is perfect for providing additional seating, serving as a footrest, or simply adding texture to living rooms, bedrooms, and lounges. Its timeless design complements a variety of interior styles, from coastal to boho.The Viviana Handmade Pouf offers a bohemian-inspired touch with its handcrafted design and natural materials. Hand-loomed for durability, this pouf doubles as both a functional seating option and a decorative element, bringing warmth and style to any space.The Natural Cushion with Pom-Pom combines natural linen fabric with playful pom-pom details. Its neutral color palette and charming design make it a versatile addition to sofas, chairs, or beds, adding a relaxed vibe to interiors. Crafted from eco-conscious materials, this cushion embraces both comfort and responsible living.The Pedro Handmade Boho Cushion is a handwoven masterpiece that showcases the artistry of boho design. Featuring intricate patterns and natural fabrics, this cushion adds depth and personality to any room, offering a tactile, earthy feel to seating arrangements.The Linen Cushion with Shell and Beads is hand-loomed from natural linen, adorned with beautiful shells and beads. This cushion brings a coastal-inspired aesthetic to spaces, creating a serene atmosphere ideal for beachy, relaxed interiors.The Handwoven Cotton Cushion with Shell Design features a unique shell pattern on soft, natural cotton. This handcrafted cushion brings a boho-inspired charm to any space, offering comfort and style with sustainable materials.The Linen Cushion with Palm Embroidery is crafted with attention to detail, featuring delicate palm leaf embroidery on soft, natural linen fabric. This cushion adds a tropical, boho-inspired vibe to interiors, perfect for nature-inspired decor.Each cushion and pouf in the collection is handcrafted, handwoven, and hand-loomed, ensuring high quality and lasting durability. These eco-friendly pieces bring warmth and beauty to interiors, embodying a commitment to both sustainability and timeless design.About Home and Soul FurnitureHome and Soul Furniture is committed to offering high-quality, eco-friendly furniture and decor designed to enhance living spaces. The company uses natural materials and artisan craftsmanship in creating each product. The focus on timeless design ensures that every piece is built to last, contributing to a more sustainable lifestyle.For more information on the boho cushions and poufs collection and to view the full range of home furnishings and decor, visit Home and Soul Dubai’s website

