Stratford transportation information session

CANADA, May 22 - Residents are invited to a public information session about upcoming road construction projects in Stratford.

Date: Thursday, May 29

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Stratford Town Hall

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the two projects and engage directly with Department of Transportation and Infrastructure representatives.

The two road construction projects will include adding a dedicated left-turn traffic signal light from the Hillsborough Bridge onto Bunbury Road – which will clear backups and improve safety.

The other is a new roundabout at Stratford Road and Glen Stewart Drive to improve traffic flow and safety. Construction of the roundabout is expected to begin in the summer, after the school year ends and be completed before classes resume in September.

Visit PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/PlanYourRoute for information about seasonal road construction projects and find other information to help you stay in the loop and plan your route.

Media contact:

Dan Hodgson

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

danmhodgson@gov.pe.ca

