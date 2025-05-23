DOH SHUTS DOWN JADE PALACE TWO FOR MULTIPLE FOOD CODE VIOLATIONS AND AN ACTIVE COCKROACH INFESTATION

Posted on May 22, 2025 in Newsroom

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch (FSB) issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Jade Palace Two on May 21, 2025, due to an active cockroach infestation, adulterated food products and unsanitary conditions within the facility. The establishment, located at 75-5595 Palani Road in Kailua-Kona, is operated by Minh Tuan Tran.

During a routine inspection conducted on May 21, 2025, the health department inspector noted the following:

Contaminated food;

Live cockroaches in food, on food preparation surfaces, and below

equipment;

equipment; Physical facilities are not maintained and cleaned;

Employee observed returning to work without washing hands;

Foods not stored properly to prevent contamination;

Ready-to-eat (RTE) foods in the refrigerator not properly date marked.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Discard all contaminated food products;

Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;

Hire a professional pest control operator and submit the report to DOH;

Facility to undergo a deep cleaning and disinfection; and

All food employees must be retrained for proper food handling and

storage.

The establishment shall remain closed for business until all violations have been corrected and a follow-up inspection by the DOH has been conducted. The operator will contact DOH for a follow-up inspection when all violations have been corrected.

The DOH FSB protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to the Food Safety Branch website. For more information about current establishment inspections, click here.

