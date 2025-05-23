Global Medical Devices Secondary Packaging Market to Hit USD 23.1 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Regulatory Demands | FMI

Medical Devices Secondary Packaging Market

E-commerce and healthcare growth in the USA boosts demand for durable, eco-friendly moulded pulp packaging to protect sensitive medical devices in transit.

Healthcare packaging is evolving fast driven by safety, sustainability, and smart tech. Regulatory demands and patient-centric solutions are shaping the future.” — Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The medical devices secondary packaging market is projected to reach USD 14.3 billion in 2025 and grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, reaching USD 23.1 billion by 2035. As healthcare regulations become increasingly stringent, the role of secondary packaging in ensuring safety, branding, and logistical efficiency continues to expand.Secondary packaging refers to the packaging that encloses the primary package of a medical device, offering additional protection and branding. It includes cartons, boxes, pouches, and inserts that safeguard the product during transportation, storage, and handling. Secondary packaging is vital in the medical devices industry as it ensures product integrity, sterility, and adherence to stringent regulatory requirements. Unlike primary packaging, which comes in direct contact with the medical device, secondary packaging provides additional protection against contamination, physical damage, and tampering. This packaging layer is also crucial for branding, information dissemination, and ensuring safe transportation of medical devices.Growing Demand for Sterile and Tamper Evident PackagingThe risk of contamination and tampering in medical devices is a significant concern for manufacturers, healthcare professionals, and patients. The demand for tamper-proof and sterilized packaging solutions is increasing, ensuring that products remain in optimal condition until they reach end-users.Advanced secondary packaging solutions, such as multi-layer barrier films, medical-grade adhesives, and RFID-enabled tracking systems, are being developed to maintain sterility and improve security. The demand for tamper-proof and sterilized packaging solutions is increasing, ensuring that products remain in optimal condition until they reach end-users.Advanced secondary packaging solutions, such as multi-layer barrier films, medical-grade adhesives, and RFID-enabled tracking systems, are being developed to maintain sterility and improve security.Key Takeaways: Medical Devices Secondary Packaging Market• The global secondary medical device packaging market grew at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2024.• Market size increased from USD 11.5 billion in 2020 to USD 13.7 billion by 2024.• Country-wise CAGR during the period:1. United States: 5.8%2. India: 7.5%3. Germany: 4.0%4. China: 6.2%5. Brazil: 3.6%6. United Kingdom: 4.3%7. Canada: 4.0%• Plastic is projected to hold a 60.5% market share by 2035.• Blisters are expected to be the most profitable segment, with a 38.2% market share by 2035.Unlock fresh opportunities—gain cutting-edge knowledge and trends through our Healthcare Packaging Industry Analysis Key Driving Factors of the Medical Devices Secondary Packaging Market• Increasing Demand for Patient Safety: The rising focus on ensuring the safety and security of medical devices during transportation and storage is driving the demand for robust secondary packaging solutions. This packaging helps prevent contamination, damage, and ensures the devices remain sterile.• Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulations from organizations like the FDA and EU’s Medical Device Regulation (MDR) mandate proper packaging to ensure medical devices meet safety standards. Compliance with these regulations is fueling the growth of the secondary packaging market.• Advancements in Packaging Materials: Innovations in packaging materials, such as tamper-evident packaging , child-resistant features, and eco-friendly options, are propelling the market. These materials enhance the protection and sustainability of medical devices.• Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a growing demand for medical devices, including monitoring equipment and surgical instruments. This uptick in demand is driving the need for efficient secondary packaging solutions.• E-commerce Growth in Healthcare: The expansion of e-commerce in the healthcare sector, including the direct-to-consumer distribution of medical devices, requires secure and reliable secondary packaging solutions to prevent damage or tampering during shipment.Competitive LandscapeTo address the particular criteria for medical device packaging, industry participants are developing and launching new products, as well as tailored solutions made from innovative materials. Competitive LandscapeTo address the particular criteria for medical device packaging, industry participants are developing and launching new products, as well as tailored solutions made from innovative materials. They are collaborating with healthcare providers and packaging material suppliers to expand their business.Businesses are also promoting sustainability through eco-friendly practices and technologies that reduce product damage while lowering their environmental impact.Key Players in the Medical Devices Secondary Packaging Market• Amcor• Sealed Air• WestRock• AptarGroup• Smurfit Kappa• Berry Global• Sonoco• Pro-Pac Packaging• Tekni-Plex• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings• UFP Technologies• Bemis Company• International Paper• Molded Fiber Packaging (MFP)Medical Devices Secondary Packaging Market SegmentationBy Material Type:• Plastic• Paper/Cardboard• Glass• Foam• MetalBy Product Type:• Trays• Boxes• Blisters• Clamshells• Pouches• Bags• BottlesBy Packaging Type:• Tamper-Evident Packaging• Sterilization-Compatible Packaging• Protective Packaging• Custom PackagingBy End Use:• Pharmaceuticals• Surgical Instruments• Diagnostic Equipment• Imaging Devices• Consumer Health DevicesBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Middle East and Africa 