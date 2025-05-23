Submit Release
APRA and ASIC release notes on Superannuation CEO Roundtables - April 2025

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) are releasing the public notes on the Superannuation CEO Roundtables held on Tuesday 1 April and Thursday 10 April 2025.

The Roundtables were hosted by APRA and ASIC. They were attended by 15 superannuation trustee Chief Executive Officers and other executives, representing a broad cross-section of the industry.

The notes can be found on the APRA website at: APRA and ASIC host Superannuation CEO Roundtables – April 2025.

