Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,780 in the last 365 days.

Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (“Imperial” or the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 4, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company at the Company’s virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2025 (the "Meeting").

Results of the vote for the election of directors which took place at the Meeting are:

Name   Votes For %   Votes Withheld %
Carolyn D. Anglin   116,198,336 99.97   31,846 0.03
J. Brian Kynoch   116,221,837 99.99   8,345 0.01
Pierre Lebel   115,974,072 99.78   256,110 0.22
Larry G. Moeller   116,223,836 99.99   6,346 0.01
Janine North   116,200,536 99.97   29,646 0.03
James P. Veitch   116,221,294 99.99   8,888 0.01
Edward A. Yurkowski   116,184,762 99.96   45,420 0.04
             

A total of 116,456,204 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 71.86% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results, filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com.   

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver-based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more