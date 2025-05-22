The Coastal Companies Issues Voluntary Recall on Items With Fresh Start Cucumbers Due to the Potential for Salmonella Contamination
LAUREL, Md., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coastal Companies is issuing a voluntary recall of 17 products that were produced from cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers, Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. due to the potential for Salmonella contamination. These products were distributed by East Coast Fresh in Laurel, MD and Hearn Kirkwood in Jessup, MD.
- If you find any of the affected products listed below in your possession, please record the number of cases and DESTROY THE PRODUCT. DO NOT RETURN.
- Consumers, restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers should not eat, sell, or serve the recalled products containing those cucumbers.
- If you cannot tell if your products contain cucumbers, do not eat or use them. Throw them away.
The affected products were distributed between May 6, 2025, and May 21, 2025, to multiple customers in Washington D.C., Ohio, Virgina, Michigan, West Virginia, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Vermont and North Carolina.
|UPC
|PACK/SZ
|BRAND
|DESCRIPTION
|ALL LOT CODES
|640344010282
|1/16 OZ
|East Coast Fresh
|Fresh Mild Salsa
|All Lot Codes
|640344012781
|1/16 OZ
|East Coast Fresh
|Fresh Hot Salsa
|All Lot Codes
|070784034140
|1/16 OZ
|TOPS
|Salsa HOT TOPS (E)
|All Lot Codes
|070784033846
|1/16 OZ
|TOPS
|Fresh Salsa 1lb CUP
|All Lot Codes
|888670065808
|1/30 OZ
|Wellsley Farms
|Wellsley Farms Mild Salsa
|All Lot Codes
|041497075959
|1/16 OZ
|WEIS
|Salsa Mild WEIS
|All Lot Codes
|688267031953
|1/16 OZ
|AHOLD
|Salsa HOT AHOLD
|All Lot Codes
|688267032523
|1/16 OZ
|AHOLD
|Salsa 1#-AHOLD
|All Lot Codes
|640344069624
|1/16 OZ
|East Coast Fresh
|SALSA RETAIL 1# CUP
|All Lot Codes
|766375251385
|1/8 OZ
|Jack and Olive
|The House Salad
|All Lot Codes
|766375241973
|1/8 OZ
|Created Fresh
|The House Salad
|All Lot Codes
|766375737018
|1/8 OZ
|Spring and Sprout
|The House Salad
|All Lot Codes
|766375241607
|1/5.2 OZ
|Created Fresh
|Mini Garden Salad
|All Lot Codes
|766375261681
|1/5.76 OZ
|Created Fresh
|Chicken Salad on Everything Fecelle
|All Lot Codes
|766375261698
|1/5.76 OZ
|Created Fresh
|Egg Salad on Everything Fecelle
|All Lot Codes
|766375261674
|1/5.76 OZ
|Created Fresh
|Tuna Salad on Everything Fecelle
|All Lot Codes
|766375253044
|1/11.25 OZ
|Created Fresh
|Southwestern Breakfast Bowl
|All Lot Codes
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain in otherwise healthy individuals. If you suspect you are infected with Salmonella, please contact a medical professional.
To date, no illnesses related to The Coastal Companies’ products have been reported. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports the Bedner’s Farm cucumber recall is linked to 26 illnesses in 15 states. No other products distributed by The Coastal Companies are being recalled. The Coastal Companies is working collaboratively with the FDA on this recall.
The Coastal Companies takes the safety and integrity of the products they distribute seriously. The Coastal Companies regrets any inconvenience and concerns this recall may cause. Customers with questions about the recall can contact ECFCCustomers@CoastalSunbelt.com or may call 410-133-8000.
Below are pictures of the packaging labels.
SYY-NEWS
CONTACT:
RAMIT PLUSHNICK-MASTI
713-703-4898
Photos accompanying this release are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cd85684-cd0d-4ca4-b069-99718d757c6f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3cc7d5d-85bb-49f7-ae33-fc79c3cefbd0
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81e7d907-06be-4f37-addf-4a93cabf5ed3
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5acf303e-4490-4667-aa0d-7cad82add537
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dca4e9ad-482e-4148-b504-e035fdb49399
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/836c4c66-cdfc-48e7-94f3-7c25753cf1fe
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96b9e02f-d2ce-4a41-a098-fb81bfa399e4
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04ef7873-8c43-434d-a606-e227f71759c7
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0122b12-128f-4e60-a19a-b133ce19ab7f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0f020df-cf72-45b3-ab9a-b03dd3d8a6e5
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23f87215-d3eb-4e07-8860-42d0ca7a1d1b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b509489-7dfd-402d-a4ee-de192862fcab
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c13df76-1eae-407d-bc0c-dd182ed8dcce
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64776eba-39ca-4c0c-8e4c-f0db47366338
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26e6ff6d-98bf-4feb-b464-2d9b768cf122
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99890c0a-d718-47da-87f8-258ebf48720a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d0d0e31-77a6-40d7-9ea1-0019930344ac
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dee5acf8-d7ab-4cff-ad5a-9d13f0d17ac3
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1880424a-61ca-473d-9ebf-36fe4994958e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64a02339-e4a7-4f39-8bc5-479cb92072a9
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1650a46-e1d7-4a1d-a592-9c3928738370
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19c9bfa7-a2f4-4b1b-80ec-7ebd4574535d
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce990890-560c-4112-874e-d8febc943e4f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a43cd3bf-b120-46aa-b737-70ad473d372b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b608381-9ce7-4f7e-b57d-7335cdecfae5
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Recalled packaging image
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.