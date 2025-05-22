The Coastal Companies Issues Voluntary Recall on Items With Fresh Start Cucumbers Due to the Potential for Salmonella Contamination

LAUREL, Md., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coastal Companies is issuing a voluntary recall of 17 products that were produced from cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers, Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. due to the potential for Salmonella contamination. These products were distributed by East Coast Fresh in Laurel, MD and Hearn Kirkwood in Jessup, MD.

If you find any of the affected products listed below in your possession, please record the number of cases and DESTROY THE PRODUCT. DO NOT RETURN.

Consumers, restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers should not eat, sell, or serve the recalled products containing those cucumbers.

If you cannot tell if your products contain cucumbers, do not eat or use them. Throw them away.



The affected products were distributed between May 6, 2025, and May 21, 2025, to multiple customers in Washington D.C., Ohio, Virgina, Michigan, West Virginia, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Vermont and North Carolina.

UPC PACK/SZ BRAND DESCRIPTION ALL LOT CODES 640344010282 1/16 OZ East Coast Fresh Fresh Mild Salsa All Lot Codes 640344012781 1/16 OZ East Coast Fresh Fresh Hot Salsa All Lot Codes 070784034140 1/16 OZ TOPS Salsa HOT TOPS (E) All Lot Codes 070784033846 1/16 OZ TOPS Fresh Salsa 1lb CUP All Lot Codes 888670065808 1/30 OZ Wellsley Farms Wellsley Farms Mild Salsa All Lot Codes 041497075959 1/16 OZ WEIS Salsa Mild WEIS All Lot Codes 688267031953 1/16 OZ AHOLD Salsa HOT AHOLD All Lot Codes 688267032523 1/16 OZ AHOLD Salsa 1#-AHOLD All Lot Codes 640344069624 1/16 OZ East Coast Fresh SALSA RETAIL 1# CUP All Lot Codes 766375251385 1/8 OZ Jack and Olive The House Salad All Lot Codes 766375241973 1/8 OZ Created Fresh The House Salad All Lot Codes 766375737018 1/8 OZ Spring and Sprout The House Salad All Lot Codes 766375241607 1/5.2 OZ Created Fresh Mini Garden Salad All Lot Codes 766375261681 1/5.76 OZ Created Fresh Chicken Salad on Everything Fecelle All Lot Codes 766375261698 1/5.76 OZ Created Fresh Egg Salad on Everything Fecelle All Lot Codes 766375261674 1/5.76 OZ Created Fresh Tuna Salad on Everything Fecelle All Lot Codes 766375253044 1/11.25 OZ Created Fresh Southwestern Breakfast Bowl All Lot Codes



Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain in otherwise healthy individuals. If you suspect you are infected with Salmonella, please contact a medical professional.

To date, no illnesses related to The Coastal Companies’ products have been reported. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports the Bedner’s Farm cucumber recall is linked to 26 illnesses in 15 states. No other products distributed by The Coastal Companies are being recalled. The Coastal Companies is working collaboratively with the FDA on this recall.

The Coastal Companies takes the safety and integrity of the products they distribute seriously. The Coastal Companies regrets any inconvenience and concerns this recall may cause. Customers with questions about the recall can contact ECFCCustomers@CoastalSunbelt.com or may call 410-133-8000.

Below are pictures of the packaging labels.

CONTACT:

RAMIT PLUSHNICK-MASTI

713-703-4898





