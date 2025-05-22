ND Superintendent Kirsten Baesler’s Nomination as U.S. Assistant Secretary Advances to Full Senate

North Dakota State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler’s nomination to serve as the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education has advanced to the full United States Senate.

Baesler’s nomination was approved today by the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) in an en bloc vote advancing seven of President Trump’s nominees. The vote passed along party lines, 12-11. Baesler’s nomination will now move to the full Senate for consideration. A date for the final confirmation vote has not yet been announced.

“I am grateful for the Senate HELP Committee’s vote and honored for the opportunity to support our nation’s students, families, and teachers,” Baesler said. “If confirmed by the Senate, I am committed to working closely with my colleagues for continued progress in serving students effectively.”

Baesler has served as North Dakota’s elected State Superintendent since 2013 and was re-elected to her fourth four-year term in 2024. Under her leadership, the state has made significant progress in personalized, competency-based learning; launched the state’s first registered teacher and principal apprenticeship programs; created a transformational, comprehensive state assessment system; and increased the number of students graduating “Choice Ready” from 21% in 2018 to 71% in 2024.

Baesler has stated she will resign her current position upon full Senate confirmation. Governor Kelly Armstrong will appoint her successor, who will serve until the 2026 general election. That election will determine who fills the remaining two years of Baesler’s term.