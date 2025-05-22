PDS Biotech Announces Positive Extended Follow-Up Data for VERSATILE-002 and Additional Trials Evaluating Versamune® HPV to be Presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Phase 2: Versamune® HPV with pembrolizumab as 1L treatment of r/m HPV16-positive HNSCC

- Median overall survival for CPS ≥20 is 39.3 months

- Median overall survival for CPS ≥1 is 30.0 months

Phase 3: Versamune® HPV with pembrolizumab as 1L treatment of r/m HPV16-positive HNSCC

- Trial-in-progress currently enrolling patients

Conference call on Friday, May 23 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss ASCO abstract data sets

PRINCETON, N.J., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB) (“PDS Biotech” or the “Company”), a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers, today announced publication of three Versamune® HPV abstracts now available on the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting website. These abstracts summarize Versamune® HPV (PDS0101) studies to be presented during the Head and Neck Cancer Poster Session taking place May 30-June 3, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

Kirk Shepard, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of PDS Biotech stated, “We continue to be excited about the strength and durability of the VERSATILE-002 data showing the longest survival reported to date in 1L recurrent/metastatic (r/m) head and neck cancer (HNSCC). These results further strengthen our confidence in the ongoing VERSATILE-003 trial, which is the only registrational trial for the rapidly growing population of patients with HPV16-positive r/m HNSCC. Based on our estimates1, HPV16-positive patients are as likely to progress to recurrent and/or metastatic stage as HPV-negative patients, and HPV16-positive patients currently comprise 40-60% of patients in the ICI-naïve r/m HNSCC population in the US.”

VERSATILE-002: Overall Survival of HPV16-Positive Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Patients Treated with T Cell Stimulating Immunotherapy PDS0101 and Pembrolizumab (Abstract #6037) - Poster Presentation. June 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CDT

Enrollment in the trial (n=53) is complete; 23 patients (including 3 still on treatment) continue to be followed for survival. No new safety signals have emerged

Survival Results: 39.3 months mOS in patients with CPS ≥ 20 (95% Confidence interval, lower limit of 18.4 months, upper limit net yet estimable (NE)); published mOS for pembrolizumab is approximately 15 months 30.0 months mOS (95% CI 23.9, NE) in patients with CPS ≥ 1; published result for pembrolizumab is approximately 12 months 29.5 months mOS (95% CI 15.3, NE) in patients with CPS 1-19; published result for pembrolizumab is approximately 10 months

Median follow up of 18.4 months (range 0.2-42.7 months) represents one of the most extended follow-up periods to date of subjects receiving a therapy for HPV16-positive r/m HNSCC.

Jared Weiss, M.D., Section Chief of Thoracic and Head/Neck Oncology, Professor of Medicine at University of North Carolina, and Principal Investigator of the VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 clinical trial, will present the poster.



VERSATILE-003: A Phase 3, Randomized, Open-label Trial of PDS0101 and Pembrolizumab compared with Pembrolizumab for First-Line Treatment of Patients with HPV16-positive Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (Abstract #TPS6111) - Poster Presentation. June 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CDT

Highlights study objectives and design of the ongoing VERSATILE-003 (NCT06790966) trial

Median overall survival is primary endpoint – 2 interim readouts planned

351 patients to be accrued in 2:1 randomization

Katharine Price, M.D., Associate Professor of Oncology, Head and Neck Disease Group, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Principal Investigator of the VERSATILE-003 clinical trial, will present the poster.

Initial results of MC200710 investigating therapeutic vaccine (PDS0101) alone or with pembrolizumab prior to surgery or radiation therapy for locally advanced HPV associated oropharyngeal carcinoma, a Phase 2 window of opportunity trial (Abstract #6061) - Poster Presentation. June 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CDT

In the prospective Phase 2 trial, newly diagnosed patients were administered two (2) cycles of Versamune ® HPV alone or in combination with pembrolizumab before surgical resection or chemoradiotherapy (CRT).

HPV alone or in combination with pembrolizumab before surgical resection or chemoradiotherapy (CRT). Results: Clinical activity was seen with only 2 cycles of Versamune ® HPV alone and with 2 cycles of Versamune ® HPV with pembrolizumab 70% of patients who received Versamune ® HPV alone had stable disease 100% of patients who received Versamune ® HPV with pembrolizumab had stable disease or partial response The combination of Versamune ® HPV and pembrolizumab met the trial’s primary endpoint of 50% reduction in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) response.

David M. Routman, M.D., Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology, Department of Radiation Oncology, Mayo Clinic, will present the poster.



Conference Call Details

Date: May 23, 2025

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in: 1-877-704-4453 (Domestic); 1-201-389-0920 (International)

Webcast Registration: Click Here

Call MeTM Registration: Click Here

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology is a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers. The Company has initiated a pivotal clinical trial to advance its lead program in advanced HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell cancers. PDS Biotech’s lead investigational targeted immunotherapy Versamune® HPV is being developed in combination with a standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor, and also in a triple combination including PDS01ADC, an IL-12 fused antibody drug conjugate (ADC), and a standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor.

For more information, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com

