Stillwater RV Park in Bradford, OH Unveils Major Upgrades to Enhance Family-Friendly Outdoor Experience
New common area overlooking the water featuring new outdoor furniture and a custom-built grain bin gazebo
New amenities and community spaces transform Stillwater RV Park into a vibrant, family-friendly destination in Bradford, OH.
Since its acquisition with The Freedom Group on November 1, 2023, the park has undergone a major transformation, revitalizing its amenities and environment while partnering with local contractors to make it happen.
Among the most notable improvements are:
- A brand-new cabin-style office to welcome guests new pool liner for a refreshed aquatic experience
- Fully upgraded bathhouse facilities
- Modernized laundry equipment
- Strategic tree removal to open space and improve safety
- A brand-new fishing dock for relaxing by the water
- A stunning common area overlooking the water featuring new outdoor furniture and a custom-built grain bin gazebo
- Newly installed pickleball and basketball courts for family recreation
“These upgrades are about more than just amenities — they’re about building a space where families and travelers feel connected, relaxed, and part of a greater community,” said Alan Edmondson, Chief Facilities Officer. “We’re especially proud that the majority of the work was completed by local contractors and vendors, which allowed us to reinvest directly into the Bradford area.”
The environment and daily operations of Stillwater RV Park have been dramatically enhanced, reflecting the ownership’s commitment to creating a welcoming, community-oriented destination. With a stronger focus on family experiences and recreational activities, the park now serves as both a getaway and a gathering place for visitors and locals alike.
--
About Stillwater RV Park
Stillwater RV Park is a 195-site destination located in Bradford, Ohio. With scenic surroundings and modern amenities, the park is an ideal seasonal escape for families, travelers, and outdoor enthusiasts. For more details, visit https://stillwaterrvpark.com.
--
About The Freedom Group
The Freedom Group is guided by a simple yet powerful philosophy: Acquire, Improve, Manage (A.I.M.). Focused on creating better outdoor living experiences, The Freedom Group acquires RV parks with strong potential, invests in meaningful improvements, and provides ongoing management that prioritizes guest satisfaction and community value. Their mission is to transform each property into a place where families, travelers, and seasonal residents can feel at home – ultimately, building better communities. Learn more at https://freedomgp.com.
--
