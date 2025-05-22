Made in America: Inovair High-Efficiency Blowers Are the First to Meet BABA Requirements

Lenexa, Kansas , May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on over 30 years of innovation and manufacturing excellence, Inovair has been recognized by EPA as the first and only manufacturer of high-efficiency blower packages that are fully compliant with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act. This milestone achievement delivers immediate benefits to municipalities and engineering firms seeking to leverage federal infrastructure funding while minimizing regulatory risk and procurement delays.





Inovair staff onsite at Wastewater Treatment plant (WWTP)





As a vertically-integrated, U.S.-based manufacturer since 1994, Inovair’s blower packages are designed, built, and supported in the United States. From fabrication to final assembly, every step meets BABA domestic content guidelines—offering customers a risk-free, Made-in-USA solution backed by responsive, domestic support.





“Being first to meet BABA requirements in our industry isn’t just an achievement for Inovair—it’s a win for our customers and for American manufacturing,” said David Sperber, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Inovair. “This positions Inovair customers to more easily secure BABA and IIJA funding while benefiting from the performance and efficiency for which our aeration blower packages are known.”

For municipalities planning blower upgrades or new installations, Inovair offers a proven, compliant path forward with unmatched performance, compact design, and the lowest total cost of ownership.

Learn more: https://inovairblowers.com





Inovair blower being assembled at Kansas City headquarters





About Inovair Blowers



Inovair, headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, is a leader in the design and manufacturing of high-efficiency, compact geared centrifugal blower systems for the wastewater, industrial, and aviation markets. With a focus on innovation, energy efficiency, and American-made quality, Inovair is redefining what’s possible in blower technology.





