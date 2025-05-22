KMBIO announces Private sale for its P2P Exchange that connects Crypto World with Real Life





GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown has begun, KMBIO an P2P exchange focusing on LATAM market has officially opened its private sale round as part of its fundraising campaign.

In the midst of the global expansion of digital finance, Latin America has become a key territory to test what actually works. Crypto adoption in Latin America is still emerging, but the region shows strong potential: high inflation, expensive remittances, and limited banking access make it a great opportunity for decentralized solutions.

That’s where KMBIO comes in: a new peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency exchange that connects digital assets with the real economy-starting with LATAM, but designed to scale globally.



Why is KMBIO different?

KMBIO isn’t designed for advanced traders. It’s built for everyday people who need financial tools that are simpler, more accessible, and more useful. The platform offers:

- A fast and simple P2P exchange

- Spot trading for over 100 cryptocurrencies

- Staking and farming with attractive rewards

- Access to real-world tools like cards, IBANs, and B2B accounts

- All powered by the $KMBIO token

In addition, the token enables participation in the platform’s governance, access to premium features, and reduced trading fees.

Why focus on LATAM?

Because Latin America isn’t just an emerging market - it’s a region where cryptocurrencies are already being used to send remittances, hedge against inflation, and bypass traditional banking barriers. From Argentina to Mexico, millions need a blockchain infrastructure built for them. KMBIO was born from that urgency, with a vision that’s both scalable and global.



KMBIO: Private Sale announcement

KMBIO has officially launched its private token sale round, aiming to raise funds to fuel the marketing, development of next-generation crypto exchange tailored for the LATAM market. Private round details as follows

Private Sale Overview Details Token $KMBIO (ERC-20) Private Round Benefits Discounted token price

Boosted staking rewards

Priority market-making access Cliff Period 6 months Vesting Period 12 months Minimum Investment $50,000

To Participate, contact now via the KMBIO onboarding team at invest@kmbio.ai

What’s coming in 2025?

- Q3: Activation of staking and farming

- Q4: Integration of IBAN tools, cards, and B2B operations

Want to be part of it?

KMBIO isn’t just another DeFi project. It’s infrastructure designed so more people can use crypto in their real lives. If you’re looking to be part of a proposal built around utility, adoption, and sustainable growth-this is your opportunity.

Learn more or get involved: https://cryptokmbio.com/en

Investor contact: Edson Miranda, invest@kmbio.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d24e3f90-31cc-490c-9fcb-a43c559306f5

