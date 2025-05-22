Epsilon Announces 2025 AGM Results

HOUSTON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in its Proxy Statement, Schedule 14A dated on April 17, 2025 were elected as directors of Epsilon, until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote at the annual shareholders meeting held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 are set out below.

At the meeting, the number of directors was set at six and each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Epsilon.

The Company’s shareholders approved the re-appointment of BDO USA, P.C. as auditors for the year ending December 31, 2025, and voted in favor of the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers during 2024 through a non-binding advisory vote.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell

Chief Executive Officer

Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson

Chief Financial Officer

Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

