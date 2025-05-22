Submit Release
Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Net income per diluted share was $4.47 and Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share was $5.40 after previously announced non-cash charge

PHOENIX, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 29, 2025.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Net revenue of $508 million up 21% from $420 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 22.8% with factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue at 22.3%, down 80 basis points ("bps") and 10 bps, respectively, from last year's fourth quarter.
  • Net income and Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)* were $36 million and $44 million, respectively. Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was $4.47 and Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share* was $5.40 compared to $4.03 in last year's fourth quarter.

Full Fiscal Year Highlights

  • Net revenue was $2,015 million, up $221 million or 12.3% compared to $1,795 million last year.
  • Factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 22.9%, compared to 23.2% in the prior year.
  • Income before income taxes was $211 million, up $12 million or 6.0% compared to $199 million in the prior year.
  • Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was $20.71 compared to $18.37 last year. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share* for the year ended was $21.63.
  • Backlogs at March 29, 2025 were $197 million, up from $191 million at March 30, 2024.
  • Stock repurchases were approximately $150 million in the year.
  • On May 20, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved an additional $150 million stock repurchase program.

Commenting on the results, Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "A significant pickup in activity in March helped close out a solid quarter after unusually harsh weather across the southern states in February impacted the transition into the Spring selling season. We held production levels throughout the quarter and are well positioned to increase from here as the market allows."

He continued, “As previously announced, in the 4th quarter, we significantly improved our go-to-market position by unifying our 31 manufacturing facilities under the Cavco name. Going forward, national product lines will logically segment our homes based on specific characteristics, simplifying the home search process for our home buyers. All of this leverages our national marketing efforts and the strength we have built in our Cavco name.”

*Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share exclude a $10.0 million non-cash charge related to the abandonment of indefinite-lived assets associated with the Company's prior brands. See the Exhibit A for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Three months ended March 29, 2025 compared to three months ended March 30, 2024

  Three Months Ended          
($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024		   Change
Net revenue                
Factory-built housing $ 487,860   $ 398,493   $ 89,367     22.4   %
Financial services   20,498     21,625     (1,127 )   (5.2 ) %
  $ 508,358   $ 420,118   $ 88,240     21.0   %
                 
Factory-built modules sold   8,260     6,231     2,029     32.6   %
                 
Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules)   5,060     3,938     1,122     28.5   %
                 
Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 96,415   $ 101,192   $ (4,777 )   (4.7 ) %
   
  • In the factory-built housing segment, the increase in Net revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume, partially offset by a lower proportion of homes sold through our Company-owned stores, lower average selling price primarily caused by product price decreases, and sales mix.
  • Financial services segment Net revenue decreased primarily due to fewer loan sales in the current period compared to the prior year, partially offset by higher insurance premiums.
  Three Months Ended          
($ in thousands) March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024		   Change
Gross profit                
Factory-built housing $ 108,573     $ 89,288     $ 19,285     21.6   %
Financial services   7,544       9,727       (2,183 )   (22.4 ) %
  $ 116,117     $ 99,015     $ 17,102     17.3   %
                 
Gross profit as % of Net revenue                
Consolidated   22.8 %     23.6 %   N/A   (0.8 ) %
Factory-built housing   22.3 %     22.4 %   N/A   (0.1 ) %
Financial services   36.8 %     45.0 %   N/A   (8.2 ) %
                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses                
Factory-built housing $ 71,458     $ 55,937     $ 15,521     27.7   %
Financial services   6,029       5,485       544     9.9   %
  $ 77,487     $ 61,422     $ 16,065     26.2   %
                 
Income from operations                
Factory-built housing $ 37,115     $ 33,351     $ 3,764     11.3   %
Financial services   1,515       4,242       (2,727 )   (64.3 ) %
  $ 38,630     $ 37,593     $ 1,037     2.8   %
 
  • In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased from higher sales volume. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased primarily as a result of a $10.0 million one-time, non-cash charge related to the adjustment of certain legacy brand intangibles due to the consolidation of the Company's brand as well as increased incentive compensation on higher earnings.
  • In the financial services segment, Gross profit decreased primarily due to reduced revenue from loan sales compared to the prior year.
  Three Months Ended        
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024		   Change
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 36,330   $ 33,934   $ 2,396   7.1 %
Diluted net income per share $ 4.47   $ 4.03   $ 0.44   10.9 %
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 43,900   $ 33,934   $ 9,966   29.4 %
Adjusted diluted net income (non-GAAP) per share $ 5.40   $ 4.03   $ 1.37   34.0 %
 

Year ended March 29, 2025 compared to the year ended March 30, 2024

  Year Ended          
($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024		   Change
Net revenue                
Factory-built housing $ 1,933,111   $ 1,716,607   $ 216,504     12.6   %
Financial services   82,347     78,185     4,162     5.3   %
  $ 2,015,458   $ 1,794,792   $ 220,666     12.3   %
                 
Factory-built modules sold   32,428     27,355     5,073     18.5   %
                 
Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules)   19,753     16,928     2,825     16.7   %
                 
Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 97,864   $ 101,406   $ (3,542 )   (3.5 ) %
 
  • In the factory-built housing segment, the year-over-year increase in Net revenue was primarily due to higher home sales volume, partially offset by lower average selling prices.
  • Financial services segment Net revenue increased year-over-year primarily due to higher insurance premiums in the current year compared to the prior year, partially offset by reduced revenue from loan sales.
  Year Ended          
($ in thousands) March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024		   Change
Gross profit                
Factory-built housing $ 441,796     $ 398,919     $ 42,877     10.7   %
Financial services   23,795       27,983       (4,188 )   (15.0 ) %
  $ 465,591     $ 426,902     $ 38,689     9.1   %
                 
Gross profit as % of Net revenue                
Consolidated   23.1 %     23.8 %   N/A   (0.7 ) %
Factory-built housing   22.9 %     23.2 %   N/A   (0.3 ) %
Financial services   28.9 %     35.8 %   N/A   (6.9 ) %
                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses                
Factory-built housing $ 253,027     $ 226,267     $ 26,760     11.8   %
Financial services   22,288       21,653       635     2.9   %
  $ 275,315     $ 247,920     $ 27,395     11.0   %
                 
Income from operations                
Factory-built housing $ 188,769     $ 172,652     $ 16,117     9.3   %
Financial services   1,507       6,330       (4,823 )   (76.2 ) %
  $ 190,276     $ 178,982     $ 11,294     6.3   %
 
  • In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased from higher home sales, partially offset by lower average selling prices. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased as a result of higher incentive compensation on higher sales and a $10.0 million one-time, non-cash charge related to the adjustment of certain legacy brand intangibles due to the consolidation of the Company's brand.
  • In the financial services segment, Gross profit decreased primarily due to higher weather related insurance claims and reduced revenue from loan sales.
  Year Ended        
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024		   Change
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 171,036   $ 157,817   $ 13,219   8.4 %
Diluted net income per share $ 20.71   $ 18.37   $ 2.34   12.7 %
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 178,606   $ 157,817   $ 20,789   13.2 %
Adjusted diluted net income (non-GAAP) per share $ 21.63   $ 18.37   $ 3.26   17.7 %
 

Conference Call Details

Cavco's management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, May 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at https://investor.cavco.com or via telephone. To participate by phone, please register here to receive the dial in number and your PIN. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 60 days at https://investor.cavco.com.

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Cavco's current expectations and projections with respect to our expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected financial performance and operating results, such as revenue and gross margin percentage; (ii) our liquidity and financial resources; (iii) our outlook with respect to the Company and the manufactured housing business in general; (iv) the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business; and (iv) the strength of Cavco's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other factors, Cavco's ability to manage: (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products; (ii) labor shortages and the pricing, availability, or transportation of raw materials; (iii) the impact of local or national emergencies; (iv) excessive health and safety incidents or warranty and construction claims; (v) increases in cancellations of home sales; (vi) information technology failures or cyber incidents; (vii) our ability to maintain the security of personally identifiable information of our customers, (viii) compliance with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal, and foreign laws relating manufactured housing, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters; (ix) successful defense against litigation, government inquiries, and investigations, and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Cavco. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Cavco as of the date of this release and Cavco disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 30, 2024 as may be updated from time to time in future filings on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Cavco's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

For additional information, contact:

Mark Fusler
Corporate Controller and Investor Relations
investor_relations@cavco.com

Phone: 602-256-6263
On the Internet: www.cavcoindustries.com

 

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024
ASSETS (Unaudited)    
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 356,225     $ 352,687  
Restricted cash, current   18,535       15,481  
Accounts receivable, net   105,849       77,123  
Short-term investments   19,842       18,270  
Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net   35,852       20,713  
Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net   43,492       40,787  
Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net   2,881       2,529  
Inventories   252,695       241,339  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   74,815       82,870  
Total current assets   910,186       851,799  
Restricted cash   585       585  
Investments   18,067       17,316  
Consumer loans receivable, net   20,685       23,354  
Commercial loans receivable, net   48,605       45,660  
Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net   4,768       2,065  
Property, plant and equipment, net   227,620       224,199  
Goodwill   121,969       121,934  
Other intangibles, net   16,731       28,221  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   35,576       39,027  
Deferred income taxes   1,853        
Total assets $ 1,406,645     $ 1,354,160  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 37,195     $ 33,531  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   265,971       239,736  
Total current liabilities   303,166       273,267  
Operating lease liabilities   31,538       35,148  
Other liabilities   7,359       7,759  
Deferred income taxes         4,575  
Total liabilities   342,063       320,749  
Stockholders' equity      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,436,732 and 9,389,953 shares, respectively; Outstanding 8,008,012 and 8,320,718 shares, respectively   94       94  
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,428,720 and 1,069,235 shares, respectively   (424,624 )     (274,693 )
Additional paid-in capital   290,940       281,216  
Retained earnings   1,198,163       1,027,127  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   9       (333 )
Total stockholders' equity   1,064,582       1,033,411  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,406,645     $ 1,354,160  
 


CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024		   March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024
Net revenue $ 508,358     $ 420,118     $ 2,015,458     $ 1,794,792  
Cost of sales   392,241       321,103       1,549,867       1,367,890  
Gross profit   116,117       99,015       465,591       426,902  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   77,487       61,422       275,315       247,920  
Income from operations   38,630       37,593       190,276       178,982  
Interest income   4,533       5,334       21,089       20,998  
Interest expense   (147 )     (284 )     (517 )     (1,649 )
Other (expense) income, net   (93 )     292       222       849  
Income before income taxes   42,923       42,935       211,070       199,180  
Income tax expense   (6,593 )     (9,001 )     (40,034 )     (41,275 )
Net income   36,330       33,934       171,036       157,905  
Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest                     88  
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 36,330     $ 33,934     $ 171,036     $ 157,817  
               
Net income per share attributable to Cavco common stockholders              
Basic $ 4.53     $ 4.07     $ 20.97     $ 18.55  
Diluted $ 4.47     $ 4.03     $ 20.71     $ 18.37  
Weighted average shares outstanding              
Basic   8,015,611       8,338,595       8,157,615       8,506,673  
Diluted   8,120,407       8,428,613       8,259,956       8,591,911  
 


CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
OTHER OPERATING DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024		   March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024
Capital expenditures $ 6,174   $ 4,184   $ 21,427   $ 17,421
Depreciation $ 4,578   $ 4,279   $ 17,729   $ 16,956
Amortization of other intangibles $ 376   $ 392   $ 1,530   $ 1,569
 

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Exhibit A: Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Use of non-GAAP measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we report non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share. The $10.0 million non-cash charge relates to the adjustment of certain legacy brand indefinite-lived intangible values due to the unification of the Company's extensive manufacturing brand lineup under the Cavco name. This charge is tax effected and excluded from Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per diluted share because it is a non-cash charge that is non-recurring and not indicative of the Company's core operational results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP results and should be considered in conjunction with GAAP results.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  March 29,
2025		   March 29,
2025
Adjusted net income          
As reported Net income (GAAP) $ 36,330     $ 171,036  
Plus after-tax impact(1)of indefinite lived asset charge   7,570       7,570  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 43,900     $ 178,606  
           
Earnings per diluted share          
As reported diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 4.47     $ 20.71  
After-tax impact of indefinite lived asset charge   0.93       0.92  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share $ 5.40     $ 21.63  
 

(1) The impact to net income reflects the tax effect of the noted item, which is based on the enacted rate in the jurisdiction in which the expense is deductible.


