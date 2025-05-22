Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,784 in the last 365 days.

Chemung Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

ELMIRA, N.Y., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CHMG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on July 1, 2025, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 17, 2025.

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.8 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 30 offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full-service community bank with full trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance.

This press release may be found at www.chemungcanal.com

Category: Financial

Source: Chemung Financial Corp

Contact:
Scott T. Heffner
Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing (607) 737-3706
Stheffner@chemungcanal.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chemung Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more