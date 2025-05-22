Submit Release
StepStone Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This represents results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A common stock, and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A common stock, both payable on June 30, 2025, to the holders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2025.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call today, Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.

To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI83b497f55a944def8cfadab7f935822b. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $709 billion of total capital, including $189 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 24, 2024, and in our annual report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: fee revenues, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and performance fee-related earnings. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”

Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,   Percentage Change
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted) March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		     2024     2025     vs. FQ4'24 vs. FY'24
Financial Highlights                      
GAAP Results                      
Management and advisory fees, net $ 153,410   $ 178,015   $ 184,758   $ 190,840   $ 213,401     $ 585,140   $ 767,014     39% 31%
Total revenues   356,810     186,401     271,677     339,023     377,729       711,631     1,174,830     6% 65%
Total performance fees   203,400     8,386     86,919     148,183     164,328       126,491     407,816     (19)% 222%
Net income (loss)   82,542     48,045     53,138     (287,163 )   13,153       167,820     (172,827 )   (84)% na
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:                      
Basic $ 0.48   $ 0.20   $ 0.26   $ (2.61 ) $ (0.24 )   $ 0.91   $ (2.52 )   na na
Diluted $ 0.48   $ 0.20   $ 0.26   $ (2.61 ) $ (0.24 )   $ 0.91   $ (2.52 )   na na
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:                      
Basic   64,194,859     66,187,754     68,772,051     73,687,289     75,975,770       63,489,135     71,142,916     18% 12%
Diluted   67,281,567     68,593,761     69,695,315     73,687,289     75,975,770       66,544,038     71,142,916     13% 7%
Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock(1) $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.24   $ 0.24   $ 0.24     $ 0.83   $ 0.93     14% 12%
Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock(2) $   $ 0.15   $   $   $     $ 0.25   $ 0.15     na (40)%
Accrued carried interest allocations $ 1,354,051   $ 1,328,853   $ 1,381,110   $ 1,474,543   $ 1,495,664           10%  
                       
Non-GAAP Results(3)                      
Fee revenues(4) $ 153,808   $ 178,514   $ 185,481   $ 191,832   $ 214,662     $ 586,379   $ 770,489     40% 31%
Adjusted revenues   177,357     221,165     208,788     243,905     295,861       665,060     969,719     67% 46%
Fee-related earnings (“FRE”)   50,900     71,656     72,349     74,118     94,081       189,793     312,204     85% 64%
FRE margin(5)   33 %   40 %   39 %   39 %   44 %     32 %   41 %      
Gross realized performance fees   23,549     42,651     23,307     52,073     81,199       78,681     199,230     245% 153%
Performance fee-related earnings (“PRE”)   12,128     21,803     14,540     26,596     41,543       40,994     104,482     243% 155%
Adjusted net income (“ANI”)   37,716     57,241     53,569     52,659     80,603       139,393     244,072     114% 75%
Adjusted weighted-average shares   115,512,301     118,510,499     118,774,233     118,935,179     118,869,111       115,134,473     118,772,442        
ANI per share $ 0.33   $ 0.48   $ 0.45   $ 0.44   $ 0.68     $ 1.21   $ 2.05     106% 69%
                       
Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics (in billions)                      
Assets under management (“AUM”)(6) $ 156.6   $ 169.3   $ 176.1   $ 179.2   $ 189.4           21%  
Assets under advisement (“AUA”)(6)   521.1     531.4     505.9     518.7     519.7            
Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”)   93.9     100.4     104.4     114.2     121.4           29%  
Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”)   22.6     27.6     29.7     21.7     24.6           9%  

_______________________________
(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.
(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively.
(3) Fee revenues, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, PRE, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
(4) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.
(5) FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues.
(6) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.  

StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  As of March 31,
    2025       2024
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 244,791     $ 143,430
Restricted cash   502       718
Fees and accounts receivable   80,871       56,769
Due from affiliates   92,723       67,531
Investments:      
Investments in funds   183,694       135,043
Accrued carried interest allocations   1,495,664       1,354,051
Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1)   629,228       631,197
Deferred income tax assets   382,886       184,512
Lease right-of-use assets, net   91,841       97,763
Other assets and receivables   62,869       60,611
Intangibles, net   263,872       304,873
Goodwill   580,542       580,542
Assets of Consolidated Funds:      
Cash and cash equivalents   44,511       38,164
Investments, at fair value   415,011       131,858
Other assets   17,688       1,745
Total assets $ 4,586,693     $ 3,788,807
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 89,731     $ 127,417
Accrued compensation and benefits   736,695       101,481
Accrued carried interest-related compensation   757,968       719,497
Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1)   495,739       484,154
Due to affiliates   331,821       212,918
Lease liabilities   113,519       119,739
Debt obligations   269,268       148,822
Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:      
Other liabilities   17,580       1,645
Total liabilities   2,812,321       1,915,673
Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds   377,897       102,623
Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   6,327       115,920
Stockholders’ equity:      
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 76,761,399 and 65,614,902 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively   77       66
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 39,656,954 and 45,030,959 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively   40       45
Additional paid-in capital   421,057       310,293
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)   (242,546 )     13,768
Accumulated other comprehensive income   728       304
Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity   179,356       324,476
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   1,056,510       974,559
Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)   133,489       147,042
Non-controlling interests in the Partnership   20,793       208,514
Total stockholders’ equity   1,390,148       1,654,591
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,586,693     $ 3,788,807

(1)   Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.     

StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended March 31,   Year Ended March 31,
    2025       2024       2025       2024  
Revenues              
Management and advisory fees, net $ 213,401     $ 153,410     $ 767,014     $ 585,140  
Performance fees:              
Incentive fees   5,910       2,496       32,275       25,339  
Carried interest allocations:              
Realized   75,935       18,054       159,653       49,401  
Unrealized   21,177       151,757       141,547       126,908  
Total carried interest allocations   97,112       169,811       301,200       176,309  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1)   61,306       31,093       74,341       (75,157 )
Total performance fees   164,328       203,400       407,816       126,491  
Total revenues   377,729       356,810       1,174,830       711,631  
Expenses              
Compensation and benefits:              
Cash-based compensation   85,510       74,411       331,808       292,962  
Equity-based compensation   126,197       13,937       669,126       42,357  
Performance fee-related compensation:              
Realized   39,656       11,421       94,748       37,687  
Unrealized   27,777       84,014       94,272       74,694  
Total performance fee-related compensation   67,433       95,435       189,020       112,381  
Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1)   61,306       31,093       74,341       (75,157 )
Total compensation and benefits   340,446       214,876       1,264,295       372,543  
General, administrative and other   43,152       54,310       177,354       167,317  
Total expenses   383,598       269,186       1,441,649       539,860  
Other income (expense)              
Investment income   9,386       3,337       15,096       7,452  
Legacy Greenspring investment income (loss)(1)   2,934       (33 )     (1,185 )     (9,087 )
Investment income of Consolidated Funds   34,496       6,115       65,374       28,472  
Interest income   3,218       1,429       10,850       3,664  
Interest expense   (3,191 )     (2,649 )     (12,701 )     (9,331 )
Other income (loss)   (31,024 )     (1,308 )     (32,650 )     2,455  
Total other income   15,819       6,891       44,784       23,625  
Income (loss) before income tax   9,950       94,515       (222,035 )     195,396  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (3,203 )     11,973       (49,208 )     27,576  
Net income (loss)   13,153       82,542       (172,827 )     167,820  
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   16,316       4,443       79,282       37,240  
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)   2,934       (33 )     (1,185 )     (9,087 )
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership   (17,994 )     37,279       (125,850 )     59,956  
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds   30,630       4,248       53,731       15,838  
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   (225 )     5,782       758       5,782  
Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc. $ (18,508 )   $ 30,823     $ (179,563 )   $ 58,091  
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:              
Basic $ (0.24 )   $ 0.48     $ (2.52 )   $ 0.91  
Diluted $ (0.24 )   $ 0.48     $ (2.52 )   $ 0.91  
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:              
Basic   75,975,770       64,194,859       71,142,916       63,489,135  
Diluted   75,975,770       67,281,567       71,142,916       66,544,038  

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations

Fee Revenues

Fee revenues represents management and advisory fees, net, including amounts earned from the Consolidated Funds which are eliminated in consolidation. We believe fee revenues is useful to investors because it presents the net amount of management and advisory fee revenues attributable to us.

The table below presents the components of fee revenues.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		     2024   2025
Focused commingled funds(1)(2) $ 80,434 $ 104,798 $ 107,855 $ 105,718 $ 124,604   $ 296,667 $ 442,975
Separately managed accounts   55,945   57,376   61,393   66,245   67,695     223,958   252,709
Advisory and other services   16,147   14,769   14,907   17,458   19,927     60,057   67,061
Fund reimbursement revenues(1)   1,282   1,571   1,326   2,411   2,436     5,697   7,744
Fee revenues $ 153,808 $ 178,514 $ 185,481 $ 191,832 $ 214,662   $ 586,379 $ 770,489

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Includes income-based incentive fees from certain funds:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		     2024   2025
Income-based incentive fees $ 753 $ 1,113 $ 1,347 $ 2,120 $ 3,377   $ 1,372 $ 7,956


Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		 March
31, 2025		     2024     2025  
Total revenues $ 356,810   $ 186,401 $ 271,677   $ 339,023   $ 377,729     $ 711,631   $ 1,174,830  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   (151,757 )   25,170   (52,215 )   (93,325 )   (21,177 )     (126,908 )   (141,547 )
Deferred incentive fees   1,450     6   2,445         (513 )     2,392     1,938  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   (31,093 )   9,089   (13,917 )   (8,207 )   (61,306 )     75,157     (74,341 )
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)   398     499   723     992     1,261       1,239     3,475  
Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds(2)   1,549       75     5,422     (133 )     1,549     5,364  
Adjusted revenues $ 177,357   $ 221,165 $ 208,788   $ 243,905   $ 295,861     $ 665,060   $ 969,719  

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises fee revenues less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		     2024     2025  
GAAP management and advisory fees, net $ 153,410   $ 178,015   $ 184,758   $ 190,840   $ 213,401     $ 585,140   $ 767,014  
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)   398     499     723     992     1,261       1,239     3,475  
Fee revenues $ 153,808   $ 178,514   $ 185,481   $ 191,832   $ 214,662     $ 586,379   $ 770,489  
                 
GAAP incentive fees $ 2,496   $ 841   $ 3,155   $ 22,369   $ 5,910     $ 25,339   $ 32,275  
Adjustments(2)   2,999     6     2,520     5,422     (646 )     3,941     7,302  
Adjusted incentive fees $ 5,495   $ 847   $ 5,675   $ 27,791   $ 5,264     $ 29,280   $ 39,577  
                 
GAAP cash-based compensation $ 74,411   $ 78,224   $ 82,871   $ 85,203   $ 85,510     $ 292,962   $ 331,808  
Adjustments(3)   (461 )   (428 )   (285 )   339           (2,140 )   (374 )
Adjusted cash-based compensation $ 73,950   $ 77,796   $ 82,586   $ 85,542   $ 85,510     $ 290,822   $ 331,434  
                 
GAAP equity-based compensation $ 13,937   $ 19,179   $ 37,332   $ 486,418   $ 126,197     $ 42,357   $ 669,126  
Adjustments(4)   (12,210 )   (16,785 )   (34,947 )   (483,958 )   (123,263 )     (36,635 )   (658,953 )
Adjusted equity-based compensation $ 1,727   $ 2,394   $ 2,385   $ 2,460   $ 2,934     $ 5,722   $ 10,173  
                 
GAAP general, administrative and other $ 54,310   $ 41,011   $ 50,061   $ 43,130   $ 43,152     $ 167,317   $ 177,354  
Adjustments(5)   (27,079 )   (14,343 )   (21,900 )   (13,418 )   (11,015 )     (67,275 )   (60,676 )
Adjusted general, administrative and other $ 27,231   $ 26,668   $ 28,161   $ 29,712   $ 32,137     $ 100,042   $ 116,678  
                 
GAAP interest income $ 1,429   $ 2,057   $ 3,016   $ 2,559   $ 3,218     $ 3,664   $ 10,850  
Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds(6)   (612 )   (907 )   (1,363 )   (887 )   (1,600 )     (1,645 )   (4,757 )
Adjusted interest income $ 817   $ 1,150   $ 1,653   $ 1,672   $ 1,618     $ 2,019   $ 6,093  
                 
GAAP other income (loss) $ (1,308 ) $ (351 ) $ 1,177   $ (2,452 ) $ (31,024 )   $ 2,455   $ (32,650 )
Adjustments(7)   395     (72 )   (1,082 )   1,883     30,606       (3,879 )   31,335  
Adjusted other income (loss) $ (913 ) $ (423 ) $ 95   $ (569 ) $ (418 )   $ (1,424 ) $ (1,315 )

______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation, and deferred incentive fees that are not included in GAAP revenues.
(3) Reflects the removal of compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out and unrealized amounts associated with cash-based incentive awards tracked to the performance of a designated investment fund.
(4) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(5) Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs, unrealized mark-to-market changes in fair value for contingent consideration obligation and other non-core operating income and expenses.
(6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), loss associated with payment made in connection with a secondary transaction executed by one of our private wealth funds, gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters, loss on sale of subsidiary and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		     2024     2025  
Income (loss) before income tax $ 94,515     54,842   $ 57,888   $ (344,715 ) $ 9,950     $ 195,396   $ (222,035 )
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)   (12,822 )   (18,951 )   (17,812 )   (32,765 )   (33,369 )     (49,220 )   (102,897 )
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities   33     1,255     4,031     (1,167 )   (2,934 )     9,087     1,185  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   (151,757 )   25,170     (52,215 )   (93,325 )   (21,177 )     (126,908 )   (141,547 )
Unrealized performance fee-related compensation   84,014     (10,923 )   27,748     49,670     27,777       74,694     94,272  
Unrealized investment (income) loss   (2,280 )   (1,180 )   (430 )   656     (6,007 )     (907 )   (6,961 )
Impact of Consolidated Funds   (4,138 )   (7,731 )   (9,267 )   (6,892 )   (35,723 )     (26,076 )   (59,613 )
Deferred incentive fees   1,450     6     2,445         (513 )     2,392     1,938  
Equity-based compensation(2)   12,210     16,785     34,947     483,958     123,263       36,635     658,953  
Amortization of intangibles   10,423     10,250     10,250     10,250     10,250       42,406     41,000  
Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings   90                 (348 )     312     (348 )
Non-core items(3)   16,780     4,137     11,349     2,094     32,474       21,565     50,054  
Pre-tax ANI   48,518     73,660     68,934     67,764     103,643       179,376     314,001  
Income taxes(4)   (10,802 )   (16,419 )   (15,365 )   (15,105 )   (23,040 )     (39,983 )   (69,929 )
ANI   37,716     57,241     53,569     52,659     80,603       139,393     244,072  
Income taxes(4)   10,802     16,419     15,365     15,105     23,040       39,983     69,929  
Realized carried interest allocations   (18,054 )   (41,804 )   (17,632 )   (24,282 )   (75,935 )     (49,401 )   (159,653 )
Realized performance fee-related compensation   11,421     20,848     8,767     25,477     39,656       37,687     94,748  
Realized investment income   (1,057 )   (1,415 )   (1,621 )   (1,720 )   (3,379 )     (6,545 )   (8,135 )
Adjusted incentive fees(5)   (5,495 )   (847 )   (5,675 )   (27,791 )   (5,264 )     (29,280 )   (39,577 )
Adjusted interest income(5)   (817 )   (1,150 )   (1,653 )   (1,672 )   (1,618 )     (2,019 )   (6,093 )
Interest expense   2,649     2,990     3,512     3,008     3,191       9,331     12,701  
Adjusted other (income) loss(5)(6)   913     423     (95 )   569     418       1,424     1,315  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)   12,822     18,951     17,812     32,765     33,369       49,220     102,897  
FRE $ 50,900   $ 71,656   $ 72,349   $ 74,118   $ 94,081     $ 189,793   $ 312,204  

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		     2024   2025
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests $ 11,559 $ 13,308 $ 14,969 $ 21,063 $ 30,451   $ 42,074 $ 79,791
Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests   1,263   5,643   2,843   11,702   2,918     7,146   23,106
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests $ 12,822 $ 18,951 $ 17,812 $ 32,765 $ 33,369   $ 49,220 $ 102,897


The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests and performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests presented above specifically related to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		     2024   2025
FRE attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary $ $ 574 $ 2,051 $ 2,956 $ 6,399     $ $ 11,980
Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary     51   206   11,137   (224 )     3,074   11,170
Net income attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary $ $ 625 $ 2,257 $ 14,093 $ 6,175     $ 3,074 $ 23,150


The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries presented above specifically not attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		     2024   2025
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 11,559 $ 12,734 $ 12,918 $ 18,107 $ 24,052   $ 42,074 $ 67,811
Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   1,263   5,592   2,637   565   3,142     4,072   11,936
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 12,822 $ 18,326 $ 15,555 $ 18,672 $ 27,194   $ 46,146 $ 79,747

(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		     2024     2025
Transaction costs $ 3,985 $ 672 $ 140 $ 12   $ 179     $ 4,855   $ 1,003
Lease remeasurement adjustments                   (106 )  
Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms                   1,893    
(Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation   12,280   2,953   10,888   2,476     (205 )     17,217     16,112
Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out   515   482   321   (394 )         2,194     409
Loss on payment made in connection with private wealth fund secondary transaction             32,500           32,500
Gain from negotiation of certain corporate matters                   (5,300 )  
Loss on sale of subsidiary                   812    
Other non-core items     30                   30
Total non-core operating income and expenses $ 16,780 $ 4,137 $ 11,349 $ 2,094   $ 32,474     $ 21,565   $ 50,054

(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
  March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		   2024   2025  
Federal statutory rate 21.0% 21.0% 21.0% 21.0% 21.0%   21.0%   21.0%  
Combined state, local and foreign rate 1.3% 1.3% 1.3% 1.3% 1.2%   1.3%   1.3%  
Blended statutory rate 22.3% 22.3% 22.3% 22.3% 22.2%   22.3%   22.3%  


(5) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds and includes deferred incentive fees which are not included in GAAP revenues.
(6) Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $(0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $0.3 million and $(0.3) million in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024, respectively), loss associated with payment made in connection with a secondary transaction executed by one of our private wealth funds ($32.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and in fiscal 2025), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters ($5.3 million in fiscal 2024), and loss on sale of subsidiary ($0.8 million in fiscal 2024).

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		     2024     2025  
FRE $ 50,900   $ 71,656   $ 72,349   $ 74,118   $ 94,081     $ 189,793   $ 312,204  
Fee revenues   153,808     178,514     185,481     191,832     214,662       586,379     770,489  
FRE margin   33 %   40 %   39 %   39 %   44 %     32 %   41 %


Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Performance Fee-Related Earnings

Performance fee-related earnings, or “PRE,” represents gross realized performance fees less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe PRE is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross realized performance fees and PRE.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		     2024     2025  
Incentive fees $ 2,496   $ 841   $ 3,155   $ 22,369   $ 5,910     $ 25,339   $ 32,275  
Realized carried interest allocations   18,054     41,804     17,632     24,282     75,935       49,401     159,653  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   151,757     (25,170 )   52,215     93,325     21,177       126,908     141,547  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   31,093     (9,089 )   13,917     8,207     61,306       (75,157 )   74,341  
Total performance fees   203,400     8,386     86,919     148,183     164,328       126,491     407,816  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   (151,757 )   25,170     (52,215 )   (93,325 )   (21,177 )     (126,908 )   (141,547 )
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   (31,093 )   9,089     (13,917 )   (8,207 )   (61,306 )     75,157     (74,341 )
Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)   1,549         75     5,422     (133 )     1,549     5,364  
Deferred incentive fees   1,450     6     2,445         (513 )     2,392     1,938  
Gross realized performance fees   23,549     42,651     23,307     52,073     81,199       78,681     199,230  
Realized performance fee-related compensation   (11,421 )   (20,848 )   (8,767 )   (25,477 )   (39,656 )     (37,687 )   (94,748 )
PRE $ 12,128   $ 21,803   $ 14,540   $ 26,596   $ 41,543     $ 40,994   $ 104,482  

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,
  March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		     2024   2025
ANI $ 37,716 $ 57,241 $ 53,569 $ 52,659 $ 80,603   $ 139,393 $ 244,072
                 
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic   64,194,859   66,187,754   68,772,051   73,687,289   75,975,770     63,489,135   71,142,916
Assumed vesting of RSUs   512,946   673,854   921,166   491,014   270,492     512,152   590,645
Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units   2,573,762   1,732,153           2,542,751   431,851
Assumed purchase under ESPP       2,098           529
Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(1)   46,272,227   45,827,707   45,212,921   41,729,937   40,122,028     46,356,244   43,233,005
Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(1)   1,958,507   1,849,846   1,626,812   1,016,737   965,761     2,234,191   1,365,647
Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership(1)     2,239,185   2,239,185   2,010,202   1,535,060       2,007,849
Adjusted weighted-average shares   115,512,301   118,510,499   118,774,233   118,935,179   118,869,111     115,134,473   118,772,442
                 
ANI per share $ 0.33 $ 0.48 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.68   $ 1.21 $ 2.05

_______________________________
(1)   Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively.

Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.

Fee-Earning AUM

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended March 31,   Percentage
Change
(in millions) March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		     2024     2025     vs. FQ4'24
Separately Managed Accounts                    
Beginning balance $ 56,660   $ 58,897   $ 60,272   $ 62,121   $ 69,974     $ 55,345   $ 58,897     23%
Contributions(1)   2,757     2,085     1,723     9,033     3,874       6,327     16,715     41%
Distributions(2)   (795 )   (830 )   (535 )   (1,000 )   (1,225 )     (4,080 )   (3,590 )   54%
Market value, FX and other(3)   275     120     661     (180 )   551       1,305     1,152     100%
Ending balance $ 58,897   $ 60,272   $ 62,121   $ 69,974   $ 73,174     $ 58,897   $ 73,174     24%
                     
Focused Commingled Funds                    
Beginning balance $ 32,772   $ 34,961   $ 40,084   $ 42,294   $ 44,192     $ 30,086   $ 34,961     35%
Contributions(1)   2,429     5,653     2,122     2,520     3,403       6,115     13,698     40%
Distributions(2)   (327 )   (661 )   (282 )   (682 )   (313 )     (1,841 )   (1,938 )   (4)%
Market value, FX and other(3)   87     131     370     60     934       601     1,495     974%
Ending balance $ 34,961   $ 40,084   $ 42,294   $ 44,192   $ 48,216     $ 34,961   $ 48,216     38%
                     
Total                    
Beginning balance $ 89,432   $ 93,858   $ 100,356   $ 104,415   $ 114,166     $ 85,431   $ 93,858     28%
Contributions(1)   5,186     7,738     3,845     11,553     7,277       12,442     30,413     40%
Distributions(2)   (1,122 )   (1,491 )   (817 )   (1,682 )   (1,538 )     (5,921 )   (5,528 )   37%
Market value, FX and other(3)   362     251     1,031     (120 )   1,485       1,906     2,647     310%
Ending balance $ 93,858   $ 100,356   $ 104,415   $ 114,166   $ 121,390     $ 93,858   $ 121,390     29%

_______________________________
(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.
(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.
(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments. The three months ended March 31, 2025 and year ended March 31, 2025 include a $0.6 billion secondary transaction within focused commingled funds.    

Asset Class Summary

  Three Months Ended   Percentage
Change
(in millions) March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 September
30, 2024		 December
31, 2024		 March 31,
2025		   vs. FQ4'24
FEAUM              
Private equity $ 49,869 $ 54,855 $ 57,136 $ 62,811 $ 65,007   30%
Infrastructure   20,114   20,377   20,986   23,411   23,830   18%
Private debt   15,477   16,161   16,975   17,882   19,517   26%
Real estate   8,398   8,963   9,318   10,062   13,036   55%
Total $ 93,858 $ 100,356 $ 104,415 $ 114,166 $ 121,390   29%
               
Separately managed accounts $ 58,897 $ 60,272 $ 62,121 $ 69,974 $ 73,174   24%
Focused commingled funds   34,961   40,084   42,294   44,192   48,216   38%
Total $ 93,858 $ 100,356 $ 104,415 $ 114,166 $ 121,390   29%
               
AUM(1)              
Private equity $ 81,942 $ 89,329 $ 91,891 $ 93,404 $ 95,937   17%
Infrastructure   30,003   32,756   35,392   36,156   37,026   23%
Private debt   28,491   30,336   31,854   31,987   37,133   30%
Real estate   16,201   16,912   16,996   17,665   19,284   19%
Total $ 156,637 $ 169,333 $ 176,133 $ 179,212 $ 189,380   21%
               
Separately managed accounts $ 93,938 $ 103,003 $ 107,252 $ 109,305 $ 114,806   22%
Focused commingled funds   48,545   51,682   53,870   55,142   59,410   22%
Advisory AUM   14,154   14,648   15,011   14,765   15,164   7%
Total $ 156,637 $ 169,333 $ 176,133 $ 179,212 $ 189,380   21%
               
AUA              
Private equity $ 270,350 $ 279,909 $ 255,125 $ 263,420 $ 262,884   (3)%
Infrastructure   60,339   62,599   62,891   67,100   69,027   14%
Private debt   21,976   22,280   19,328   19,325   19,726   (10)%
Real estate   168,455   166,659   168,519   168,807   168,047   —%
Total $ 521,120 $ 531,447 $ 505,863 $ 518,652 $ 519,684   —%
               
Total capital responsibility(2) $ 677,757 $ 700,780 $ 681,996 $ 697,864 $ 709,064   5%

_____________________________
Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.
(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).    

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com
1-203-682-8268

Glossary

Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of March 31, 2025 reflects final data for the prior period (December 31, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through March 31, 2025. NAV data for underlying investments is as of December 31, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of March 31, 2025 reflects final data for the prior period (December 31, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through March 31, 2025. NAV data for underlying investments is as of December 31, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.


Primary Logo

StepStone Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

