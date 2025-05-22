Thane Stenner Sponsors ACG WestConnect Conference, Delivers Opening Remarks at President’s Reception

Thane Stenner with the Stenner Wealth Partners+ team at the Market ACG Growth Conference.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thane Stenner , CIM, FCSI, Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor of Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management Canada and USA, announced his sponsorship of the WestConnect Middle Market Growth Conference hosted by the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG). Stenner delivered the welcome and opening remarks at the event’s prestigious President’s Reception.Held annually, the Market ACG Growth Conference is a key gathering for professionals and entrepreneurs focused on mergers, acquisitions, and growth financing. The event brings together influential figures from private equity, investment banking, corporate development, and wealth management.Stenner’s involvement emphasizes his commitment to supporting entrepreneurs navigating liquidity events and middle-market transitions.“This conference is an exceptional platform for fostering meaningful connections, especially for business owners and entrepreneurs going through liquidity events,” said Stenner. “Our team is proud to support initiatives that empower growth and provide strategic insight to those making complex financial decisions.”With over 25 years of experience in the wealth management industry, Stenner is recognized for his expertise in guiding ultra-high net worth entrepreneurs, business founders, and family offices through critical transitions. His team at Stenner Wealth Partners+ offers bespoke financial solutions tailored to the specific challenges and opportunities that arise from business exits and capital events.Throughout his career, Stenner has consistently championed strategic planning around liquidity events, helping clients achieve clarity and confidence during pivotal financial moments. His presence at the WestConnect Conference is both a celebration of this legacy and a signal of continued dedication to advancing excellence in wealth management.The President’s Reception, where Stenner offered opening remarks, served as the formal kickoff to the conference and set the tone for high-level dialogue and networking across industries. His participation reflects the alignment between the values of Stenner Wealth Partners+ and the mission of ACG to drive middle market growth and innovation.Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor Thane Stenner, CIM, FCSIof Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management Canada is an industry expert with over 25 years of experience. His team is renowned for its bespoke wealth solutions, exceptional client service, and global reach. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley/Graystone Consulting, where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients.cHe graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Stenner’s unique knowledge has been featured across several business news outlets, including the Globe & Mail, Financial Post, Canadian Family Offices & BNN Bloomberg.###For more news and information about Thane Stenner, please visit https://stennerwealthpartners.com/ For more information on the Association for Corporate Growth’s WestConnect Middle Market Growth Conference 2025, visit https://www.acgbcevents.com/ XXX

