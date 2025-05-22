Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Begin Paving Route 7 in Smithfield and North Providence

Daytime and evening lane closures planned

Beginning next week, on Tuesday night, May 27, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin paving operations on a section of Route 7 (Douglas Pike) in Smithfield. The work is part of a larger project to pave more than 11 miles on Route 7 in North Smithfield, Smithfield and North Providence.

Over the next several weeks, motorists will encounter daytime alternating lane closures and should plan for delays. Road surfaces may be rough and milled prior to paving. During evening and overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., on Sunday through Thursday nights only, sections of Route 7 may be closed with detours posted. For next week, on Tuesday through Thursday nights, the section of Route 7 between Limerock Road and Twin River Road will be detoured overnight.

Specific detour information throughout the duration of this project will be posted at www.ridot.net/TravelAdvisories#NorthernRI.

The entire project represents a $19.9 million investment in the Route 7 corridor, with ADA accessibility improvements, new traffic signals, repairs to existing sidewalks and a complete resurfacing of the road. RIDOT completed paving from the Burrillville/North Smithfield line to I-295 last year. The section from I-295 to Mineral Spring Avenue will be under construction from late May through late June, and work on the section from Mineral Spring Avenue to the North Providence/Providence line will begin shortly after Independence Day and finish in August. The entire project will be done by late summer.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Route 7 Corridor project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.