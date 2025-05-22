Bill Korman, Author of The168Game.com, to Headline TKO Convention 2025 with Breakthrough Recruiting Framework and CRM Launch as Insurance Industry Faces Burnout Crisis

Centreville, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centreville, Maryland -

With agent burnout, recruiting attrition, and software fatigue disrupting the life and health insurance industry, bestselling author and strategic consultant Bill Korman, who penned The 168 Game, which can be found at The168Game.com, will deliver two critical presentations at TKO Convention 2025, hosted by Tony Martinez, TKO Financial Network CEO. Join top producers, agency builders, and industry innovators LIVE or ONLINE at the TKO Convention, May 22–24, 2025, hosted at Margaritaville Resort in Kissimmee, Florida. Tickets available at www.TKOConvention.com.

Throughout the convention, Korman will be featured at his booth, where attendees can receive signed copies of his acclaimed book, The 168 Game: Time Ownership vs. Time Management. Based on the principle that every individual gets the same 168 hours each week, the book teaches professionals how to shift from reactive time management to intentional ownership. Since its release, the book has helped over 5,000 entrepreneurs, agents, and executives transform their productivity and regain control of their schedule.

Owning my time has always been one of the keys to my success. The 168 Game will give you strategies to go beyond traditional management and own your time," states Patrick Bet-David, Founder of PHP, author, and podcaster.

Korman's first session, The Power of R.I.T.A. – Recruiting Is The Answer, reframes recruitment as a leadership function, not a numbers game. Built on years of field-tested strategy, the framework equips attendees to attract aligned team members through clarity, vision, and authentic value. With over 30 percent of new insurance agents leaving the field within their first year, and 89% quitting by year three, R.I.T.A. offers a sustainable solution for leaders building long-term legacy teams.

"Recruiting will only get harder in the next five years unless leaders stop using yesterday's tactics," said Korman. "Those who win will do so by owning their time and mastering systems that work for them, not the other way around."

In his second session, Korman unveils Visionary Flow Solutions, a CRM platform designed exclusively for financial professionals. The system integrates recruiting, onboarding, and retention into one intuitive flow, eliminating the tech overload that plagues many agency builders juggling multiple platforms. Unlike generic systems like Salesforce or HubSpot, Visionary Flow Solutions is tailored to the agent experience, emphasizing speed, clarity, and automation without sacrificing connection.

Since launching its pilot, Visionary Flow Solutions has already been adopted by 47 agencies across three states. The company is preparing for a national rollout later this year. Korman's message on CRM solutions is pivotal in the industry. According to LIMRA, over two-thirds of agents cite being overwhelmed and lacking meaningful systems as primary reasons for leaving the business.

Visionary Flow Solutions and the R.I.T.A. method offer not just a tactical shift, but a philosophical one, built on purpose-driven performance. "Bill brings clarity and leadership at a time when our industry needs it most," said Tony Martinez, CEO of TKO Financial Network. "His sessions reflect the future of where top producers and agency builders are heading."

Also speaking at TKO Convention 2025 is bestselling author David McKnight, known for The Power of Zero, who will offer advanced training on building tax-free retirement strategies in today's volatile financial environment.

In addition to mainstage sessions, the event features advanced market training, sales psychology, agency model analysis (network marketing, carrier, independent), seminar marketing, and strategic instruction on building a multi-million-dollar sellable agency. Designed to support rising leaders and seasoned veterans, TKO Convention delivers actionable strategies for growth in both virtual and in-person business models.

Bill Korman has been invited to speak at the TKO Convention, an annual leadership event produced by TKO Financial Network. The convention brings together top financial professionals, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders for a weekend of strategic education, networking, and empowerment.

The event will be held at Margaritaville Resort, 8011 Fins Up Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34747, and live-streamed by securing tickets at TKOConvention.com. Programming begins Thursday, May 22, at 8:00 a.m. ET and concludes Saturday, May 24, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

https://youtu.be/4a-GUNmi1QM

Media kits, high-resolution speaker photos, and interview opportunities are available upon request. Before and during the event, Bill Korman, Author of The168Game.com, will be available for select television, radio, and podcast interviews to discuss recruiting strategy, CRM innovation, time ownership philosophy, and the future of agency leadership.

###

For more information about The168Game.com, contact the company here:



The168Game.com

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Chief Strategic Influence Officer on Behalf of Bill Korman

4197226931

andreaadamsmiller@theredcarpetconnection.com

133 White Tail Ct, Centreville, MD 21617

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Chief Strategic Influence Officer on Behalf of Bill Korman

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.