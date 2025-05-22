K+W Outgrows First Irvine Office in Less Than Three Years

K+W announces long-term investment with the move to a new Irvine office

CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2019, Kier + Wright (K+W) opened its first Irvine office in the hopes of solidifying a strong presence in the heart of Orange County. Just three years later, the expanding civil engineering and surveying services firm outgrew its first 3,500 sq. ft. office and recently moved to a new, larger location to meet its changing needs.“Since opening our first Irvine office less than three years ago, we have already blown our expectations out of the water for this region,” announces Chief Executive Officer, Chuck McCallum, PE. “Our clients need us in this region and our local employees need a convenient space with easy commute times, so we figured out how and where to set up this new office for both our clients, employees, and future long-term plans.”K+W recently bought the entire 10,000 sq. ft. two-story building, located at 8955 Research Drive, conveniently based near John Wayne Airport and the Irvine Spectrum Center.“Irvine is a great location as it gives us the ability to serve not only the Los Angeles area, but also work closely with our new Escondido office to better serve greater San Diego,” states Ryan Amaya, PLS, Vice President and Principal. “There’s a lot of opportunities in Southern California and we needed to solidify a bigger home base to support our clients’ visions for the region.”The new Irvine office serves as a spacious and high-tech work-location for both employees and clients. Along with senior leadership, Garrett Readler, PE, Vice President and Managing Principal of Southern California Operations, worked diligently to create spaces for staff to relax and collaborate outside of a traditional conference room or desk arrangement.“We tripled the square footage for this new office in anticipation to grow in this region and attract new talent,” says Garrett. “The new office provides a convenient state-of-the-art location for in-person meetings with our team, clients, and subconsultants.”This new investment shows K+W’s long-term commitment to the community, while strengthening our team’s presence. This shift led K+W leaders to consider how they could offer greater convenience and flexibility to their existing team members and to prospective employees while maximizing facetime with clients and other industry leaders.“My partners put their faith in me to design and manage this project in the hopes of creating a long-lasting legacy in Southern California,” states Garrett. “This new office is a living testimony that proves the risk and sacrifice this firm and my family and I made to move down here was worth it, beyond our expectations.”K+W’s resulting expansion in Irvine is already yielding a positive response from both employees and clients, proving to be an unmitigated success.

