Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire Is Saturday, June 7

CONTACT:

John Magee: 603-271-2744

May 22, 2025

Concord, NH – Take advantage of New Hampshire’s Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 7, 2025. On Free Fishing Day, you can fish anywhere in New Hampshire without a fishing license. Both state residents and nonresidents may participate. All other fishing regulations still apply and will be enforced, including season dates and bag limits.

“Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for anglers of all skill levels to discover—or rediscover—what makes fishing in the Granite State so special, and it’s a great day for family and friends to enjoy the outdoors together,” said John Magee, Inland Fisheries Program Supervisor for the NH Fish and Game Department. “Everyone is sure to be ‘hooked’ after an exciting day of fishing.”

Consider including a few “fishing holes” in your plan for the day because some locations may be crowded. If you need advice on where to try your luck, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/stocking-report, where you can find a list of waterbodies that have been stocked this season and our all-new interactive map of trout-stocking locations, including public access sites by waterbody. There are also many lakes and ponds that are not stocked offering excellent opportunities for warmwater fish such as sunfish and bass. Many smaller streams contain wild brook trout.

For details on fishing rules for various waters, consult the New Hampshire Freshwater and the New Hampshire Saltwater Fishing Digests, available at www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/fishing-seasons-nh.

Find much more information about fishing in New Hampshire at www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire.

To learn more about where to launch a boat visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/boating-and-access.