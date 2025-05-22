Kier + Wright Ranks 43rd in Great Bay Area Top Workplaces

K+W Ranks 43rd in Great Bay Area Top Workplaces

Kier + Wright is proud to announce its ranking as the 43rd top company to work for in the San Francisco Bay Area

CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kier + Wright is proud to announce its ranking as the 43rd top company to work for in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the prestigious Great Bay Area Top Workplaces list. The San Francisco Chronicle recently unveiled rankings, placing K+W within the 35-149 employee size category within the Northern California region.As Kier + Wright continues its growth trajectory, this acknowledgment from The San Francisco Chronicle underscores the company's commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture centered on collaboration, problem-solving, and responsiveness. Earning a place among the region's esteemed workplaces is a testament to K+W’s unwavering dedication to setting and maintaining high standards of excellence in all that we do. In this process K+W embraces employee feedback and uses it to zero in on areas for organizational improvement and enhanced connection throughout our team. K+W is eager about the prospect of elevating our rankings in 2024.The Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces list reflects employee satisfaction and workplace excellence. K+W extends heartfelt gratitude to its clients and dedicated staff whose contributions have been instrumental in the company's success over the past year.Visit Top Workplaces USA 2023 to learn more.

