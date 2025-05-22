K+W Celebrates Recognition on ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms List

ENR's 2024 Top 500 Design Firms

Acknowledging Team Dedication and Client Collaboration

CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kier + Wright (K+W) has once again secured a coveted spot on Engineering News-Record's (ENR) prestigious Top 500 Design Firms list for 2024. This annual ranking showcases the top 500 largest U.S.-based design firms, and we are honored to be included among such esteemed company.This recognition is a testament to the hard work, expertise, and dedication of our talented team. At K+W, we pride ourselves on pushing boundaries, embracing innovation, and delivering exceptional results for our clients. Being recognized on the ENR Top 500 list reaffirms our commitment to excellence and motivates us to continue raising the bar in the design industry.We extend our sincerest gratitude to our team members whose unwavering dedication and passion drive our success. Their creativity, ingenuity, and collaborative spirit are the cornerstone of our achievements.We also want to express our heartfelt appreciation to our clients. Your trust, support, and partnership are invaluable to us. It is through our collaboration that we are able to bring your visions to life and create spaces that inspire and innovate.As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to the future with excitement and optimism. We remain committed to pushing boundaries, embracing challenges, and delivering innovative solutions that exceed expectations.Thank you to everyone who has contributed to our success. Here's to many more accomplishments together.Kier + Wright | Excellence in Engineering Since 1972 | 🌍 Propelling Communities Toward a Brighter Future🤝 Valuing Human Connections in Every Relationship🔗 Collaboratively Tackling Complex Project Challenges📈 Success Rooted in Experience and Collaboration🌱 Join Us in Shaping a Better Tomorrow!

