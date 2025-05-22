Saudia Unveils New Plans to Support Hajj Spiritual Journey

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2025 Hajj season approaches, Saudi Arabia stands ready to welcome pilgrims from around the world to partake in this spiritual journey. Hajj is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, known as a sacred and obligatory once-in-a-lifetime worship experience for those who are capable, representing a profound act of spiritual submission, unity, and humility before God. In 2025, Hajj season is expected to take place from June 4-9, depending on lunar observations. This year, the minimum age for participation is 12 years old, and all pilgrims must obtain a Hajj visa to attend.

For those considering participating in Hajj or visiting Saudi Arabia, Saudia Airlines (Saudia) provides a world-class travel experience to support your spiritual journey. As the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Saudia’s non-stop service from New York, Washington, Toronto, and Los Angeles offers an easy entry point from the United States and Canada to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Medina.

Saudia Group has announced its ambitious plans for the 2025 Hajj season, marking its official entry into the Hajj services sector with the aim of transforming the pilgrimage experience. For the first time, Saudia will act as a comprehensive Hajj service provider, expanding its offerings beyond air travel to encompass a wide array of innovative services that address every aspect of the pilgrim journey.

On World Creativity and Innovation Day, Saudia unveiled "The Coolest Ihram," a revolutionary, high-tech garment developed with Landor and brrr® to cool the body during Hajj and Umrah rituals. The Coolest Ihram uses advanced cooling technology to lower skin temperature by 1 – 2 degrees Celsius and offers UPF 50+ sun protection, creating a comfortable microclimate for pilgrims. This innovation reinforces Saudia’s leadership in enhancing the religious tourism experience.

Saudia is allocating over one million seats utilizing a modern fleet of 158 aircraft. With a projected market share of up to 35%, the airline will serve pilgrims from over 100 global destinations. The end-to-end travel experience is designed to maximize comfort and efficiency, from ticket issuance to streamlined arrival and departure processes. Saudia is coordinating extensively with public and private sector partners to ensure smooth operations across all airport touchpoints, with more than 11,000 frontline staff and aircraft maintenance technicians mobilized to serve pilgrims across a 74-day operational window.

Further enhancing the luxury experience, Saudia Group will introduce Business Class-style beds and dedicated rest areas inspired by Alfursan lounges at the holy sites. To improve the overall pilgrimage experience, Saudia provides a range of services, including easy boarding pass issuance for both outbound and return flights, supported by multilingual staff for seamless communication. Onboard, pilgrims can enjoy diverse meal options, timely prayer and Miqat announcements, and specially curated educational programs developed with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. Additional services for individuals with special needs, such as transportation for people with disabilities, onboard oxygen, and medical stretcher services, will also be available, ensuring a comfortable and inclusive journey for all.

About Saudia

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleets. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has been honored as the World Class Airline for 2024 at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards, marking the third consecutive year the airline has received this prestigious recognition. Additionally, ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.



For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com.

Media Center

Saudi Arabian Airlines Headquarters

Jeddah 21231, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: mediacenter@saudia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.