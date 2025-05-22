Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,825 in the last 365 days.

The New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants Announces Class of 2025 Emerging Leaders

NYCPA Celebrates 10 Young CPAs in New York

New York, NY, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Society of CPAs (NYCPA) is honoring 10 accounting professionals, all under the age of 40 and excelling in their careers, with the 202 Emerging Leaders Awards.  

These exceptional young professionals hold or have held important roles in career-based, educational institutions or charitable organizations; have substantial involvement in their communities, beyond their day-to-day work life; reside or work in New York state; and are members of the NYCPA.  

This year’s deserving individuals are either self-nominated or were nominated by colleagues or peers who highlighted their professional accomplishments, impact on their community, and why their nominee was deserving of this recognition.  

The 2025 Emerging Leaders class includes—  

  1. Arthur Khaimov, CPA; Partner, Eisner Advisory Group LLC 
  1. Eva Yehl, CPA; Senior Manager, MMB+Co 
  1. Olga Kovaliov, CPA; Engagement Leader, Empire Valuation Consultants 
  1. Toby Ruth Friedman Kerslake, CPA; Senior Manager, KPMG 
  1. Daniel Eric Goldstein, CPA, MSA; Tax Director, Goldstein Lieberman & Company LLC 
  1. Lisa McCullough, CPA; Tax Director, CohnReznick Advisory LLC 
  1. Jason Garfield, CPA; Partner, UHY LLP 
  1. Steven Lewis, CPA; Senior Accountant, U.S. Light Energy 
  1. Alex Rockoff, CPA; Senior Manager, Withum 
  1. Dr. Sean Stein Smith, CPA, DBA; Associate Professor, City University of New York at Lehman College 

Winners will be recognized during the NYCPA Annual Meeting on May 29, 2025, at The Edison Ballroom, 240 W. 47th Street in Manhattan. Tickets to the Annual Meeting can be purchased online. A list of all current and previous Emerging Leaders can be found at nysscpa.org/emergingleaders.  

For any press inquiries, please contact Jovan C. Richards, Media & Government Relations Assoicate Director, at jrichards@nysscpa.org or 212.719.8392. 

Attachments 


Jovan C. Richards
NYCPA: New York State Society of CPAs
2127198392
jrichards@nysscpa.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants Announces Class of 2025 Emerging Leaders

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more