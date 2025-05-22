General Stanley McChrystal Launches New Book On Character and Nationwide Series to Spark a National Conversation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General (Ret.) Stanley McChrystal is calling for a national conversation on character following the launch of his latest book.

In his new book On Character, McChrystal offers a deeply personal and poignant reflection on the choices that define who we are. Drawing from his own journey, including his unexpected resignation from the U.S. Army following more than 34 years of service, McChrystal explores how character is shaped, tested, and revealed in seemingly small moments.

The book has ignited public interest and acclaim, rising to The New York Times Best Sellers list in its first week of eligibility. McChrystal has appeared on national media platforms, including The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Real Time with Bill Maher, and Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan. Throughout his appearances, he has emphasized the urgent need to rethink how we evaluate, develop, and reward character in today’s leaders.

“In a divided and distracted world, we’ve drifted from the values that once bound us together as a nation,” said McChrystal. “Character is not something we inherit—it’s something we choose, and we must now choose to rebuild it together.”

Through On Character, McChrystal challenges leaders to examine and reflect on how their convictions are cultivated and lived through discipline. He also invites readers across the country to reflect on their own character and the unseen choices that shape teams, institutions, and the nation’s future.

The book release marks the beginning of a broader campaign led by McChrystal Group in conjunction with More Perfect, which will include live events, media engagements, and a digital platform for people to share their own stories #OnCharacter.

The Conversations on Character series will kick off with a live event at George Washington’s Mount Vernon on May 29, 2025, followed by additional convenings at the Adams Presidential Center, the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, and other presidential sites and civic institutions across the country. General McChrystal will be joined by leaders and special guests in exploring themes such as service and sacrifice as well as the legacy we leave behind.

Those interested in learning more about the movement can find additional information on McChrystal Group’s website here.

