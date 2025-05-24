Kloud9 Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Reinforcing Cybersecurity Leadership in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kloud9 is pleased to announce it has completed its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 assessment . This accomplishment makes Kloud9 the first MSP in Ohio —and one of only a few nationwide—to earn third party verification for handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) under U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) requirements.According to the company, CMMC Level 2 is a prerequisite for any organization contracting with the DoD and requires implementation of 110 controls aligned with NIST SP 800 171. Kloud9 has spent years guiding clients through readiness activities, but this certification marks the company’s own internal adherence to the framework, demonstrating operational maturity and an institutionalized culture of security.“Achieving CMMC Level 2 is more than a stamp of approval,” says Trent Milliron, CEO of Kloud9. “It represents our commitment to living the standards we teach—embedding rigorous policies and practices into every aspect of our operations. We now stand shoulder to shoulder with our clients, fully certified to protect the sensitive data entrusted to us.”The certification process, conducted by a Certified Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), involved a comprehensive review of Kloud9’s security policies, technical safeguards, and risk management procedures. Through documentation analysis, policy mapping, and on site validation, Kloud9 demonstrated full compliance with the DoD’s expectations for access control, incident response, system integrity, and continuous monitoring.Beyond CMMC Level 2, Kloud9 holds exclusive FutureFeed certification among Ohio MSPs - the first to hold exclusive certification on a national level. FutureFeed is a leading Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform designed for CMMC and NIST SP 800 171 management. This dual recognition underscores Kloud9’s holistic approach: combining proactive risk assessment, automated compliance workflows, and expert consulting to deliver end to end solutions.With DoD enforcement of CMMC requirements ramping up in 2025, defense contractors and subcontractors face potential contract delays, financial penalties, and reputational risks if they fall short. Kloud9’s own certification offers unique assurance: clients gain a partner who has navigated the same challenges, validated every control, and invested in continuous improvement.Looking ahead, Kloud9 will expand its Security Operations Center to offer 24/7 threat detection, enhance its client education portal with self service compliance tools, and forge additional partnerships with cybersecurity innovators. Earlier this year, the company was invited to speak at the Manufacturing Works ’Supplier Innovation Summit, where ISSO Dickon Newman presented on supply chain security and third party certification best practices.As organizations across the defense industrial base reassess their compliance strategies, Kloud9 stands ready to advise, assess, and manage the full CMMC lifecycle. “We believe compliance is a shared journey,” adds Milliron. “By earning our own Level 2 certification, we demonstrate the depth of our expertise—and our unwavering resolve to protect our clients’ most critical information.”For more information, or to schedule a compliance consultation, please visit www.Kloud9it.com/cmmc About Kloud9Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Cleveland, Kloud9 delivers managed IT and cybersecurity services tailored to clients in regulated industries, including defense contracting, healthcare, and finance. With a focus on compliance frameworks such as CMMC, NIST SP 800 171, HIPAA, and ISO 27001, Kloud9 provides vulnerability assessments, security operations, and ongoing advisory support to ensure organizations meet evolving regulatory and threat landscape demands.

