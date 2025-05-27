Giesecke+Devrient and Daon Forge Strategic Partnership Elevating Identity Security Across Various Industries

Giesecke+Devrient is integrating Daon identity technology into its portfolio of security products to support financial services, merchants, telecom, and more.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), a global SecurityTech company, and Daon, The Digital Identity Trust company, have signed a global partnership agreement to collaborate across multiple markets and technologies. This strategic partnership aims at combining key G+D offerings with Daon’s industry-leading identity verification (IDV) and biometric authentication capabilities, optimizing security and trust for its partners and customers worldwide. The collaboration spans private sector offerings for banks and fintechs, mobile network operators, and in the public sector on eID schemes, mobile driver’s licenses, and digital identity ecosystems.

The partnership enhances G+D’s digital product portfolio and allows the delivery of Daon’s IDV and biometric solutions across diverse markets and technologies.

One area where the partnership will deliver significant impact is financial services and merchant ecosystems, where AI-driven fraud, fragmented identity systems, and rising regulatory pressure pose ongoing challenges. Indeed, behind most fraud cases lies a faulty identity management process. The collaboration with Daon’s identity management platform represents a natural evolution for G+D—from cards and digital payments to authentication, and now to the core: identity. Together, G+D and Daon enable end-to-end identity continuity across the entire customer journey, from onboarding and transaction authorization to recovery, backed by layered fraud prevention features such as biometric watchlists and deepfake detection.

A standout capability, provided through G+D´s Convego TAP, is effortlessly secure identity recovery. By combining passkeys with step-up authentication triggered through a simple card tap—using the card itself as a trusted token—banks can implement a phishing-resistant, hardware-based recovery method that secures one of the most vulnerable moments in digital banking: device change, loss, or theft.

Additionally, G+D and Daon are now positioned to offer advanced verification and eSIM capabilities to mobile operators. The combination of Daon’s TrustX platform with G+D’s eSIM management platform provides mobile network operators (MNOs) with a single solution for securing eSIM issuance and portability. As the world’s leading eSIM technology provider, G+D is taking a proactive stance against SIM card fraud by embedding advanced identity verification directly into its ecosystem. This solution enables MNOs to strengthen security while streamlining verification for their customers.

“Security has always been at the core of G+D’s mission,” said Gabriel von Mitschke-Collande, CDO of Giesecke+Devrient. “By combining Daon’s leadership in digital identity trust with G+D’s expertise in secure digital transactions, this global partnership delivers more than just protection—it enables seamless identity continuity across all customer touchpoints. Our layered approach provides multiple opportunities to detect and prevent fraud, while ensuring full compliance with regulatory and accessibility standards. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for both security and user experience in digital identity.”

“G+D has a long history of innovation across a wide range of security solutions ranging from Bank Cards to Central Bank Digital Currency, they launched the first commercial SIM card and delivered the world’s first commercial eSIM,” said Tom Grissen, CEO of Daon. “We are proud of Daon’s collaboration with G+D which facilitates the introduction of new scalable, secure identity verification and biometric solutions to millions of users across a wide range of industries and use cases.”

For more information about G+D solutions and this partnership, visit www.gi-de.com or contact christoph.lang@gi-de.com.

For more information about Daon’s identity solutions and this partnership, visit www.daon.com or contact press@daon.com.

About Giesecke+Devrient

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is a global SecurityTech company headquartered in Munich, Germany. G+D makes the lives of billions of people more secure. The company shapes trust in the digital age, with built-in security technology in three segments: Digital Security, Financial Platforms and Currency Technology.

G+D was founded in 1852 and today has a workforce of more than 14,000 employees. In the fiscal year 2024, the company generated a turnover of 3.1 billion euros. G+D is represented by 118 subsidiaries and joint ventures in 40 countries.

About Daon

Daon, The Digital Identity Trust Company, delivers fraud-resistant, low-friction digital identity solutions that support onboarding and authentication at every trust point across the customer lifecycle. With industry-leading, cross-channel, biometric identity verification and multi-factor authentication, Daon enables its clients to empower each customer with a single, secure digital identity that balances maximum fraud prevention with ease of use. Delivered on robust, AI-powered platforms designed to counter even the most sophisticated AI-driven fraud, Daon’s innovative, privacy-first solutions eliminate key threat vectors and help ensure regulatory compliance while allowing businesses to offer a seamless, accessible customer experience that increases satisfaction and lowers costs. That is why Daon is trusted by global leaders in financial services, telecommunications, travel & hospitality, the public sector, and more to process hundreds of millions of digital identity transactions each day.

