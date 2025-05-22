K+W Celebrates Successful Participation in National Construction Safety Week

National Construction Safety Week

Prioritizing and Showcasing Commitment to Safety Excellence

CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hold onto your hard hats, because Kier + Wright (K+W) embarked on a significant journey during this year’s National Construction Safety Week. Picture a scene where safety vests exude professionalism, hard hats epitomize unwavering dedication, and where we stand in unison, poised to uphold the pinnacle of safety standards with meticulousness and pride. This pivotal week-long event is about the culture of professionalism, dedication and dignity that allows our industry to make challenging projects happen safely.As industry leaders, K+W understands the importance of championing safety across all facets of our operations. National Construction Safety Week provided an opportune platform for our team to reaffirm our steadfast commitment to upholding the highest safety standards while consistently delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients.One notable highlight of K+W's participation was the featured #sitewalkselfies campaign and mock safety app, showcasing employees out in the field diligently adhering to safety protocols. These selfies not only demonstrated K+W's dedication to safety but also served as a testament to the company's proactive approach in promoting a culture of safety awareness."We are proud to actively participate in National Construction Safety Week and underscore our unwavering commitment to safety excellence," said Ryan Amaya, PLS, and Vice President at K+W. "Safety is a core value that permeates everything we do, and we are dedicated to fostering a culture where safety is ingrained in every aspect of our work."As part of its ongoing commitment to safety, K+W continues to invest in employee training, safety protocols, and state-of-the-art equipment to uphold the highest standards of safety across its projects. By prioritizing safety, the firm aims to not only prevent accidents but also ensure the long-term success and sustainability of its projects.National Construction Safety Week is about more than just the high visibility vests and hard hats we wear, it serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility shared by all stakeholders in the construction industry to prioritize safety and well-being. By participating in this important initiative, K+W reaffirms its commitment to creating safer, healthier, and more productive work environments for all.

