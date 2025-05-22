Carahsoft and GovExec Enhance Service Delivery and Citizen Engagement at 15th Annual Government Customer Experience and Engagement Summit on June 3, 2025, in Washington, DC

RESTON, Va., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and GovExec will be hosting the 15th Annual Government Customer Experience and Engagement Summit on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at The Westin Washington, DC Downtown. The event brings together Federal experts, thought leaders and practitioners to explore how emerging technologies including AI, cloud platforms and data-driven insights are transforming customer experience (CX) across Government. Attendees will explore best practices, digital transformation strategies and the role of a customer-first culture in strengthening service delivery, increasing efficiency, building public trust, and improving citizen engagement in the Public Sector.

LEARN:

Participants will follow two tailored tracks: technology and culture. Designed to support unique goals and objectives, these tracks allow participants to explore best practices in digital transformation, discover how CX focused initiatives can help Federal agencies streamline operations and learn strategies to build trust and deliver exceptional experiences. The intersection of technology and culture will be showcased through a range of keynote speakers, breakout sessions, networking opportunities, presentations and more. Additionally, Forrester Research will share key insights from its latest Government customer experience research, highlighting current trends and providing actionable steps agencies can take to drive momentum amidst disruption.

Key Session Topics Include:

Increasing Government Efficiency with CX

Creating a Customer-First Culture

Overcoming Organizational Silos

Leveraging Automation and Analytics to Enhance CX

The Employee Experience: A Foundation for CX

The Future of Government CX

Keynote Speakers Include:

Densmore Bartly: CISO, U.S. House of Representatives

CISO, U.S. House of Representatives Alana M. Burman: Director of Policy, Intergovernmental Affairs, & Mediation, Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

Director of Policy, Intergovernmental Affairs, & Mediation, Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Marcy Katz Jacobs: Chief Digital Experience Officer, State of Maryland

Chief Digital Experience Officer, State of Maryland Renesha Miles : Chief Equity Officer, Charles County, MD

: Chief Equity Officer, Charles County, MD Barbara C. Morton: Deputy Chief Veterans Experience Officer, Veterans Experience Office (VEO), Department of Veterans Affairs Webster Mulbah: CDO, City of Baltimore, MD

CDO, City of Baltimore, MD Jessica S. Palatka : Deputy Assistant Secretary for Administration (DASA) (Acting) and Chief Human Capital Officer, Department of Commerce

: Deputy Assistant Secretary for Administration (DASA) (Acting) and Chief Human Capital Officer, Department of Commerce Trang Tran: Deputy CDO, CBP

Deputy CDO, CBP Judy Weader: Principal Analyst, Forrester Research

View the full list of speakers here.

The event is complimentary for Government employees and participants are eligible to earn CPE credits.

ATTEND:

8:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The Westin Washington, DC Downtown | Potomac Ballroom

999 9th Street NW

Washington, DC 20001

Directions

ENGAGE:

This year’s event sponsors include Carahsoft partners who are transforming Government CX:

Adobe

Box

Calabrio

Content Guru

DocuSign

Figma

Genesys

Granicus

Help Scout HP Inc.

HUMAN Security

Iron Mountain

Liferay

LinkedIn

NetDocuments

Qualtrics

Salesforce

Zoom

JOIN TODAY!

For more information and to register for the event, visit the 15th Annual Government Customer Experience and Engagement Summit website, or contact Ellie Pesetsky at (571) 662-4891 or Ellie.Pesetsky@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

Legal Disclaimer:

