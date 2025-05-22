Melmed Law Group Welcomes Attorney Jaqueline Antillón

Meet Jaqueline Antillón

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group is proud to announce that Jaqueline Antillón has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney, where she focuses on wage-and-hour class actions and individual employment disputes. Jaqueline is committed to advocating for workers throughout California and brings a strong background in labor and employment law.

Jaqueline earned her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and minor in Labor and Workplace Studies from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Her interest in employment law began during her time at UCLA, where she conducted research through the UCLA Institute for Research on Labor and Employment.

She went on to earn her Juris Doctor from LMU Loyola Law School, where she distinguished herself as a Member and Editor of the Loyola of Los Angeles International and Comparative Law Review, earned First Honors in the Civil Litigation Practicum, and participated in the Consumer Bankruptcy Clinic. Through the clinic, she developed strong advocacy and oral argument skills while representing clients at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

As an attorney at Melmed Law Group, Jaqueline is dedicated to holding employers accountable and helping employees understand and protect their workplace rights. Her practice centers around litigation of complex wage-and-hour violations, including unpaid wages, meal and rest break violations, and misclassification claims.

Learn more about Jaqueline Antillón and her work visit here .

For more information about Melmed Law Group, visit www.melmedlaw.com .

About Melmed Law Group

Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassment, discrimination , wrongful termination , wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

Media Contact: Paniz Rad

Email: paniz@melmedlaw.com

Website: www.melmedlaw.com



