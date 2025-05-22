Press release

THE VALLOUREC GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 22 MAY 2025 VOTED IN FAVOR OF ALL THE RESOLUTIONS

AND APPROVED THE FIRST DIVIDEND IN A DECADE

Meudon (France), May 22, 2025 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces that the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders, held today, chaired by Mr Philippe Guillemot with a quorum of 74.75 %, adopted all the resolutions put to the vote.

The General Meeting of Shareholders approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 fiscal year and the payment of a dividend of 1.50€ per share in respect of 2024. The ex-dividend date will be May 26, 2025 and the dividend will be paid on May 28, 2025. In accordance with the by-laws and the applicable free shares plan, the thresholds for the assessment of the performance condition for the vesting of the Tranche 3 and Tranche 4 preferred shares will automatically adjusted of the amount of the dividend, on a euro for euro basis1. Moreover, pursuant to the provisions of section 4.2.8.4. of the note d’opération (AMF visa n°21-093 of March 31, 2021), the exercise ratio (Parité d’Exercice) of the warrants (ISIN Code: FR00140030K7) will also be adjusted. The modalities of such adjustment will be communicated in the coming days.

The General Meeting of Shareholders ratified the co-optation of Mr Keith James Howell as Director and renewed his term for four (4) years, i.e. until the end of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2028.

The General Meeting of Shareholders approved the compensation and benefits paid during or awarded for the year ended 31 December 2024 to the Company’s directors and officers and the compensation policy applicable to the directors and officers for 2025.

Also, the General Meeting of Shareholders approved the amendment of the Articles of Association to reflect the provisions of the Law n° 2024-537 of June 13, 2024 aimed at increasing the financing of businesses and the attractiveness of France and to specify the powers of the Lead Independent Director.

A webcast of the General Shareholders' Meeting of 22 May 2025 and the voting results for each resolution are available on Vallourec's website: www.vallourec.com

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Connor Lynagh

Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842

connor.lynagh@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com

Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

1 It is reminded that the performance condition of the Tranche 2 preferred shares was already met. For the purposes of the assessment of the performance conditions of the Tranche 3 and Tranche 4 preferred shares, the thresholds will be set respectively at €18.72 and €26.82 respectively (corresponding to the €20.22 and €28.32 thresholds before dividend distribution).

