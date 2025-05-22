Attorney General Bonta to Congress: Pass Legislation to Help Prevent Youth Substance Use

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a bipartisan coalition of 39 attorneys general in urging Congressional leaders to pass the Youth Substance Use Prevention and Awareness Act, a bipartisan bill that would authorize federal grant funding for public service announcement (PSA) campaigns aimed at reducing youth substance use. In addition, the bill would promote innovation by supporting youth-led PSA contests — an approach that not only engages young people directly but also encourages peer-to-peer communication, which is shown to be highly effective.

“Youth substance use is a serious problem — one that affects all communities, no matter their politics,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I’m joining a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in supporting the Youth Substance Use Prevention and Awareness Act because it can help to save lives. I urge Congress to pass this bill as quickly as possible.”

In the letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the attorneys general emphasize that:

They are deeply involved in efforts to address substance use and addiction from every angle — criminal enforcement, civil litigation, consumer protection, public education, and prevention.

The earlier an individual begins using substances, the likelier they are to develop substance use disorders later in life. That is why prevention, particularly among youth, remains an effective tool in addressing this public health and public safety crisis.

By requiring annual reports on the content, reach, and outcomes of the funded campaigns, the legislation will ensure transparency, accountability, and effectiveness.

In sending today’s letter, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York, South Dakota, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, American Samoa, the District of Columbia, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A copy of the letter can be found here.